Xbox is launching a Mastercard credit card with a range of benefits across the Microsoft Store, gaming, and more

What you need to know

Microsoft will join other companies using Barclays' co-branded credit card program, this time with Xbox.

The Xbox Mastercard will be fully available in the continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii from 2024.

Xbox Insiders can get in on the fun early from September 21, 2023.

Users can earn points while using the card in various ways to spend on the Microsoft Store for Xbox and Windows, among other platforms.

Have you ever woken up and thought, "you know what would make my life more complete? An Xbox-branded credit card." Oh boy, I have some GREAT news for you. Unless you live outside the United States, that is.

Today, Microsoft officially unveiled the Xbox Mastercard in partnership with Barclays Bank. The United States-exclusive credit card will reward users who regularly use the Microsoft Store across Windows and Xbox, with other beneficiaries including Disney+, Netflix, and even delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub.

The cards will come in five unique designs and can even be personalized with your Gamertag.

The Xbox Mastercard will reward users with points that can be redeemed at the Microsoft Store. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The card will accrue points for any purchase, but customers will earn accelerated points for purchases made at the Microsoft Store and other supported platforms. 5,000 points have a cash value of around $50, so you'd need about 6,000 points to buy a full AAA game like Starfield or any other upcoming Xbox games. The points can then be spent at Xbox.com on any games, downloadable content, or apps via the Microsoft Store.

First-time users will get 5,000 points included with their first purchase and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (for new users only). The card has no annual fee and comes with Barclays co-branded standard APR of around 29% alongside the associated standard terms and conditions.

The card will launch on September 21, 2023, specifically for members of the Xbox Insider Program. Microsoft encourages those interested (18+ in the United States) to download the Xbox Insider Hub on either Windows 11 or an Xbox console to get started. The card will launch more generally in 2024, presumably after this initial testing.

An Xbox credit card?!

These Barclays co-branded Mastercards have become more popular in recent years, with PlayStation and other platforms also involved in the program. It rewards users with specific spending habits, in this case, around the Xbox and Windows ecosystem. I can't help but feel like Microsoft missed a trick with this one. It already has a Microsoft Rewards system, so why not tie purchase points into that instead? Perhaps that would've been too logical. 🤔

There's no word if Microsoft will expand its availability beyond the United States. Financial rules per region are usually quite strict and specific, but we'll be sure to update you if anything changes.