The ability to buy games is coming back to the Xbox mobile app.

There's two scoops of Xbox news coming at once, as Microsoft shared on Wednesday via Xbox Wire that soon, players will finally be able to buy games and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass through the Xbox mobile app.

While the Xbox mobile app used to allow this functionality years ago, it's coming back beginning with a beta before expanding to all users on Android and iOS.

It's worth noting that as part of this change, Remote Play is being removed from the Xbox app, and players will instead access Remote Play through xbox.com/remoteplay on any device that has a web browser.

Meanwhile, the "Stream Your Own Game" Xbox Cloud Gaming feature is coming to Xbox consoles. While the ability for players to stream the Xbox games they buy was promised for years, it finally arrived last November, with an initial batch of 50 games including Baldur's Gate 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Metro Exodus support "Stream Your Own Game." (Image credit: Microsoft)

"Stream Your Own Game" was initially limited to Amazon Fire TV sticks, Meta Quest VR headset, web browsers (via Xbox.com/play) and Samsung Smart TVs.

An update rolling out on Wednesday brings this feature to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, allowing players who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to stream some of the games they've bought.

Microsoft is currently planning to bring "Stream Your Own Game" to the Xbox PC app at some point later in 2025.

More and more games are regularly being added to the "Stream Your Own Game" library, including Assassin's Creed Shadows and The Thing: Remastered. You can find the latest batch of games being added below:

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Kill It With Fire

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2

Monster Jam Showdown

Squirrel with a Gun

Subnautica 2

Wanderstop