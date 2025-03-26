The Thing comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming's "Stream Your Own Game" library alongside other new arrivals
The Thing: Remastered and more join "Stream Your Own Game" on Xbox Cloud Gaming, while a new feature make it easier to swap between some Cloud games.
Another wave of games are coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming via the "Stream Your Own Game" feature, including Nightdive Studios' The Thing: Remastered.
The Xbox team shared the latest batch of games that will soon support Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Wire on Wednesday. You can find the full list below:
- Gotham Knights
- Party Animals
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Wobbly Life
- Planet Coaster 2
- Planet Zoo: Console Edition
- Raft
- Shredders
- The Thing: Remastered
This news comes on the back of several other high-profile additions to the "Stream Your Own Game" side of Xbox Cloud Gaming, including Assassin's Creed Shadows.
After being promised for years, "Stream Your Own Game" support finally began rolling out late in 2024, with an initial batch of 50 games including Baldur's Gate 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Since then, a few small waves of games have rolled out, adding support for titles like Cult of the Lamb and Subnautica. Players can stream any supported games they own if they are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
At the moment, this streaming is limited to Amazon Fire TV sticks, Meta Quest VR headset, web browsers (via Xbox.com/play) and Samsung Smart TVs. Microsoft plans to extend support to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Xbox PC app at some point later in 2025.
New Xbox Cloud Gaming feature allows easier swapping between titles
In addition to the new batch of games, the team working on Xbox Cloud Gaming has implemented a new feature allowing players to more easily swap between certain games.
Normally, you have to stop streaming one game before you can open another title through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now, anyone streaming Assassin's Creed Shadows can now start streaming other Assassin's Creed games included in Xbox Game Pass without leaving the game, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
This feature is currently limited to Assassin's Creed Shadows, with plans to expand it to other games in the future.
