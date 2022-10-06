Target has launched one of the best deals we’ve seen on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S console to date. The promotion drops the Xbox Series S to just $250 (opens in new tab), coupled with a free Xbox controller to sweeten the deal.

This Xbox Series S deal is exclusive to Target's online store and runs through Oct. 8, or until stock lasts. It reduces the latest-generation gaming console to its lowest-ever price since launch, offering a $110 saving on the usual RRP in the U.S. While already slashing $50 off the console, the free gamepad means a further $60 in value. It's not expected to last, so act fast.

Xbox Series S + Free Xbox Controller | $360 Now $250
Target has launched one of the best Xbox Series S deals to date, slashing the next-gen console by $50 with a free Xbox wireless controller to match. It's a $110 total saving on the usual RRP, presenting a chance to score the console for cheap ahead of the holiday season.

The discount, launched as a part of Target Deal Days (opens in new tab), presents a chance to score a cheap Xbox Series S ahead of the holidays. While the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles have been in short supply for the past two years, we’ve started seeing signs of improved availability. It's ideal for those wanting to switch, in line with prices we expect from upcoming sales like Amazon’s October Prime event and Black Friday.

With Xbox Series S stock more readily available, 2022 has seen the first discounts on the console. Microsoft’s already affordable machine has seen steady drops below its $300 retail price, and this deal matches a previous low of $250 from earlier this year.

With a free Xbox wireless controller also available too, it's a great fit for families, couples, or anyone with a player two in their household. Controllers up for grabs include classic black and white, a wider spectrum of bolder colors, and the limited-edition Forza Horizon 5 design.

Xbox Series S shares a lot with Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Series X, running all the same games from the next-gen lineup. The console ships with latest-generation hardware, albeit delivering experiences in 1080p versus full 4K resolution, with a 512GB SDD for speedy loading times. It’s also an all-digital console, scrapping the physical disk drive, making this best for digital game downloads and subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass.