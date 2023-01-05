Xbox Series X now available in new Forza Horizon 5 bundle

What you need to know

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship current-gen console, and is in high demand.

On Thursday, Microsoft announced a new bundle that includes the Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition.

The bundle retails for USD $559.99, and is available from Microsoft and third-party retailers.

With the Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, players get the console, an Xbox Wireless Controller, Forza Horizon 5, and almost all its DLC and add-ons.

Millions of players already have an Xbox Series X in their living room, but there are countless more who haven't been able to find the Xbox Series X in stock and at its retail price, even over two years after the console's release. A new bundle from Microsoft may give some of those players a chance to acquire an Xbox Series X, along with one of its most critically-acclaimed and beloved games.

The Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, announced by Microsoft (opens in new tab) on Thursday, is now available to preorder directly from Microsoft and is rolling out via third-party retailers such as Best Buy. The bundle retails for $559.99, a $60 increase over the cost of an Xbox Series X by itself, and includes a tantalizing amount of content for fans of one of Xbox's best racing games (opens in new tab).

Here's what's included in the Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle:

Normally, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition runs for $99.99 on its own, meaning players are getting all the Premium Edition upgrades without the added premium (get it?), saving $40 with this bundle. It remains to be seen just how much stock will be available for the Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, so interested buyers should act fast to get their hands on an Xbox Series X of their own. The Microsoft Store lists the bundle as officially releasing on Jan. 9, 2023.