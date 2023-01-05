Xbox Series X now available in new Forza Horizon 5 bundle
A new bundle includes an Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition.
What you need to know
- The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship current-gen console, and is in high demand.
- On Thursday, Microsoft announced a new bundle that includes the Xbox Series X and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition.
- The bundle retails for USD $559.99, and is available from Microsoft and third-party retailers.
- With the Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, players get the console, an Xbox Wireless Controller, Forza Horizon 5, and almost all its DLC and add-ons.
Millions of players already have an Xbox Series X in their living room, but there are countless more who haven't been able to find the Xbox Series X in stock and at its retail price, even over two years after the console's release. A new bundle from Microsoft may give some of those players a chance to acquire an Xbox Series X, along with one of its most critically-acclaimed and beloved games.
The Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, announced by Microsoft (opens in new tab) on Thursday, is now available to preorder directly from Microsoft and is rolling out via third-party retailers such as Best Buy. The bundle retails for $559.99, a $60 increase over the cost of an Xbox Series X by itself, and includes a tantalizing amount of content for fans of one of Xbox's best racing games (opens in new tab).
Here's what's included in the Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle:
- Standard Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) with 1TB of SSD storage
- Xbox Wireless Controller in the Carbon Black colorway
- A digital copy of Forza Horizon 5 (opens in new tab) Premium Edition, which includes:
- The base game of Forza Horizon 5
- The Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC (opens in new tab) expansion, with a new area, campaign, and vehicles
- A second Forza Horizon 5 expansion, when it's released
- The Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass (opens in new tab), with 42 additional vehicles
- The Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership (opens in new tab), with ongoing in-game perks and benefits
- The Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack (opens in new tab), with immediate perks like a Player House and exclusive vehicles
Normally, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition runs for $99.99 on its own, meaning players are getting all the Premium Edition upgrades without the added premium (get it?), saving $40 with this bundle. It remains to be seen just how much stock will be available for the Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, so interested buyers should act fast to get their hands on an Xbox Series X of their own. The Microsoft Store lists the bundle as officially releasing on Jan. 9, 2023.
Even two years later, it can still be difficult to find the Xbox Series X reliably in stock and at retail cost. The Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle nets you the console and the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 for $40 less than the duo would normally cost, and it's now available to purchase.
Buy from: Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.