Xbox's Games with Gold includes an extra third game in March

What you need to know

Xbox Games with Gold is a perk of Xbox Live Gold, and offers a selection of free games every month.

The service has been heavily and consistently criticized by the community for its lackluster offerings.

Back in October, Microsoft also reduced the number of free games a month from four to just two.

The Games with Gold for March 2023, and actually includes three Xbox games with decent reception from players.

Over the last few years, Xbox Games with Gold has increasingly fallen out of favor with the Xbox community versus other services like Xbox Game Pass, with good reason. Xbox (opens in new tab) has now revealed the selection of titles being offered through Games with Gold for March 2023, and the number has actually increased from two to three games.

Back in Oct. 2022, Xbox reduced the number of monthly Games with Gold from four to only two, after dropping all Xbox 360 and original Xbox games from the service. Now, at least for the next month, Xbox Games with Gold is increasing its monthly offerings from two to three Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S titles. None of the included games in March are "AAA" or even high profile, but all three appear to be decently reviewed by Xbox gamers in the Microsoft Store.

The three games offer 3,230 in possible Gamerscore and a combined $85.97 in value. The games include:

Trüberbrook: March 1 to March 31

March 1 to March 31 Sudden Strike 4 — Complete Collection: March 1 to March 31

March 1 to March 31 Lamentum: March 16 to April 15

Xbox's Games with Gold for the month of March are unlikely to sway community opinion of the much-maligned service, especially as Xbox Game Pass continues to aggressively expand with a plethora of incredible new titles. The list of best Xbox Game Pass games is packed with modern blockbusters and classic hits in every genre, with something for every player. Still, it's good to see the service at least partially undo the massive reduction in monthly titles.

