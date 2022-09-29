Xbox Games with Gold for October revealed, drops 360 titles

What you need to know

Xbox Games with Gold is an ongoing subscription perk that grants free games to players every month.

With Microsoft removing original Xbox and Xbox 360 games from the service, its future was unclear.

On Thursday, Xbox revealed that Xbox Games with Gold will now only feature two Xbox One-era games each month.

October's lineup includes Windbound and Bomber Crew, which are worth a combined $45 and 2,000 Gamerscore.

Xbox Games with Gold has long been heavily criticized for its lackluster offerings month after month, but September's lineup announcement left the future of the service shrouded in mystery. Now the veil has been lifted, and subscribers are already leveling fresh criticism at the much-maligned service for the changes that have been wrought.

Sept. 2022 was the last month that Xbox intended to offer either original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles in Xbox Games with Gold, which historically made up half of the service's four free games each month. Now that Xbox Games with Gold for Oct. 2022 (opens in new tab) have been revealed, it's clear that Xbox isn't intending to offer additional Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S games to compensate for the departed classics. Instead, it appears that subscribers will now be able to redeem only two modern Xbox games each month.

This month, the free games include Windbound, which will be available from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition, which will be available from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15, 2022. The two titles combined are worth approximately $45 and contain 2,000 Gamerscore worth of Achievements. As always, Xbox Games with Gold is offered as an additional perk included in the Xbox Live Gold service, with redeemed games being available to play for as long as you're subscribers.

As always, players who are seeking more value from their gaming service, especially when it comes to available games to play through that service, should instead turn to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft's premiere service includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Games with Gold, on top of the very best titles of Xbox and PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and exclusive perks every month. Xbox Game Pass contains hundreds of high-quality games, with more added every month.