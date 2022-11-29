Xbox's latest gag gift is a hoodie for your controller

What you need to know

Xbox is known for its various gag gifts, especially around the holidays.

On Cyber Monday, the Xbox Gear Shop revealed the Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie.

It's an absolutely adorable, laughably dumb tiny hoodie specifically designed to cradle your Xbox controller.

It comes in black and white, costs $25, is available worldwide, and ships in time for the holidays.

Let's be honest, you already know that the latest Xbox product is stupid. You've read the headline, you've seen the picture at the top — This is not the next greatest product release from tech conglomerate Microsoft. It is, however, a hilarious, dumb, and oddly adorable gag gift that you can buy right now from the Xbox Gear Shop and get in time for the holidays. It's the Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie, and it's here to keep your controller warm.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a wonderful peripheral. There's a reason it is critically-acclaimed, beloved by many, and the source of "inspiration" for many third-party controllers. Sadly, the best Xbox controller is also wrapped in cold, unfeeling plastic, and is bound to freeze in solitude when it's bereft of the warm embrace of your hands during gaming sessions. All the brightest minds at Xbox have huddled to formulate the perfect solution: Why not give your controller a cozy little jacket?

The Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie is a high-quality, 100% polyester jacket. It has a functional zipper, it has sleeves, it's decked out in Xbox colors, the Xbox logo is emblazoned on the breast — it even has a hood. It's not for you, though, as this hoodie is perfectly sized to fit your Xbox Wireless Controller (or any Xbox controller, really, as long as it's around the same size). This isn't just a joke, either, as the Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie is a real product you can order right now.

It comes in black and white to match the two most common Xbox Wireless Controller colors, ships worldwide with 2-3 week shipping, and costs a cool $25. That makes it the perfect gag gift for the Xbox gamer in your life, a lovely addition to any collection, or simply a nice way to keep your controllers toasty when you're not using them. Whatever you're reason for buying this, the Xbox Gear Shop isn't liable to keep the Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie stocked for long. This is likely a limited time run, so be sure to pick yours up while you can.

Xbox controllers: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Razer (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While you're at it, take advantage of some last-minute Cyber Monday deals on Xbox controllers to go with your new Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie, or at least check out some of the other great Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox deals — including at the Xbox Gear Shop — that are still live.