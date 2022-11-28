The BEST Xbox Cyber Monday deals: Series X consoles, games, accessories, & more

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for Xbox players spans headsets, controllers, consoles, games, gift cards, and much more. With so much noise, it can be difficult to pinpoint the best discounts of which you need to take advantage, but that's where Windows Central comes in. Regardless of what you want, we've found the greatest Cyber Monday deals on the greatest Xbox products.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Wired and wireless gaming headsets

These are our favorite picks for the Xbox gaming headsets you can buy at a discount right now.

The Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay Portal wireless headset for Xbox is one of the best premium gaming headsets in the world, let alone just for Xbox, and offers an amazing listening experience regardless of if you're gaming or listening to music, with active noise cancelling and impeccable sound quality. It's also extremely expensive, but a great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is taking care of that.

(opens in new tab) B&O BeoPlay Portal wireless headset (Xbox, PC, etc.) $499 $290 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The B&O BeoPlay Portal is a wireless gaming headset for those who want a product that excels at basically everything, as long as they're willing to pay for it. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the cost of entry is a whole lot less.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset for Xbox and PC is also a great option for those who need wireless performance without breaking the bank. This headset has solid audio performance, with an accompanying app that can be used to tune it to your preferences. This headset also sports Bluetooth support, making it a versatile pick for those who want to play on Xbox, PC, Steam Deck, PlayStation, phones, and beyond. This is a well-built, well-rounded multiplatform gaming headset for the majority of gamers.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless headset $200 $139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is offering a tidy $60 off the typical asking price. With great build quality and a solid feature set, including mixed wireless input from Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless, this is the go-to headset pick for Xbox and PC.

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired headset for Xbox and PC is one of the best budget wired gaming headsets, and defied expectations at launch. Normally $80, it's a no-frills affair that nails all the basics without throwing in fancy features or additions. It sounds great, it's incredibly comfortable, the mic is detachable, and the build quality is durable and capable of taking some abuse without giving out. The Recon 500 is a practically unbeatable deal with any form of discount.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired headset (Xbox, PC) $80 $44.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) Turtle Beach's Recon 500 wired headset focuses on excelling at the basics without extraneous features, and it succeeds. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's approaching half off, making it an incredible headset undercutting some of the best Xbox headsets around.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Wired and wireless controllers

Here are our top picks for Xbox wired and wireless controllers available at fantastically low prices at the moment.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller for Xbox and Windows PCs represents the pinnacle of Razer's controller offerings, packing in all the latest and greatest features any gamer could ask for. That includes class-leading controls like a sensitivity clutch and rear paddles, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, and a fantastic design perfect for any gaming session. It's one of the best controllers around, if you're okay with a wired connection.

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller (Xbox, PC) $200 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) There are few controllers that can compete with the premium Wolverine V2 Chroma from Razer, and it comes with a price tag befitting that quality. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however, it's possible to obtain this pro-grade accessory for as low as $99.99 in either black or white. That's half off!

One of the best Xbox controllers for gaming on any platform continues to be the default Xbox Wireless Controller, which has an industry-leading design that inspires many other manufacturers to follow suit. It also possesses both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connections, allowing you to use it with almost anything. This is the latest model that released alongside the Xbox Series X and S, and features an integrated Share button.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Xbox, PC, etc.) $60 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Microsoft (opens in new tab) The standard Xbox Wireless Controller still manages to be one of the absolute best money can buy, and now you can obtain the best for a whole lot less. You can find the Xbox Wireless Controller in various colors for as low as $39.99 at multiple retailers.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Xbox Series X and S consoles

This is the perfect time to pick up an Xbox Series S, thanks to some unbelievable deals.

The Xbox Series S is the most affordable true current-gen console you can buy, and for Black Friday and Cyber Monday it's enjoying substantial discounts and readily available stock, unlike other competing consoles. The Xbox Series S is the best gaming gift of 2022, especially when combined with the extremely lucrative sales going on right now. Use code XBOX at Amazon to score a free $40 Amazon credit in addition to $60 off this wonderful little console.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S + $40 Amazon credit $340 $239.99 at Amazon with code XBOX (opens in new tab) The Xbox Series S represents the best value in current-gen gaming thanks to its low retail price and the existence of Xbox Game Pass. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's an even more affordable entry into the best generation of gaming yet.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Gift cards and Game Pass

It's tough to find deals on Xbox gift cards and subscriptions, but we've done it.

Xbox gift cards are an easy and reliable gift, as they let the recipient choose exactly what they want. It's also a great way to save some funds in the Xbox Store for purchasing the best Xbox games, any number of excellent accessories, and even full-blown Xbox Series X|S consoles. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can actually save on these gift cards, effectively giving you free cash to splash on anything you desire from the Xbox Store.

(opens in new tab) Xbox gift card ($100) $100 $90 at Dell with code GAME10 (opens in new tab) If you pick up a $100 Xbox gift card from Dell, you can secure 10% with the code listed above. That's $10 in completely free money you can use to spend on anything in the Xbox Store, spreading the discount around, so it's best to stock up while you can.

Xbox Game Pass is by far one of the best overall values in the video games industry, as it grants subscribers access to hundreds of high-quality Xbox titles, including all first-party Xbox Game Studios games, for one monthly subscription. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate turns the value up another notch by also giving you Xbox Live Gold, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming under that same umbrella. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save money on your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) $45 $27.79 at CDKeys (opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes many hundreds of games across Xbox, PC, mobile devices, and even TVs, and is one of the best holidays gifts for yourself and the gamer in your life. It's hard to find discounts on XGPU thanks to its already-strong value proposition, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday delivered.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Racing wheels and flight sim yokes

Finding a decent racing wheel or flight sim yoke for a reasonable price can sometimes be a tall order, but not with these sales.

Our top pick as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for a racing wheel is none other than the Logitech G920 racing wheel for Xbox and Windows PC. Yes, this is an older model, but while the newer G923 is still difficult to find at points, even at retail price, the G920 is still a fantastic mid-range racing wheel with great controls, build quality, and feature set. It's also fully compatible with many of the best Xbox racing games, like Forza Horizon 5.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G920 racing wheel (Xbox, PC) $300 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) With price cuts, and now an amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal, the Logitech G920 is an easy choice as the best value-driven racing wheel for Xbox and PC. This mid-range wheel oozes quality, and it's guaranteed to provide an excellent racing experience for years to come.

The Turtle Beach Velocity One Flight control system for Xbox and Windows PCs is the ultimate all-in-one setup for Microsoft Flight Simulator gaming, with a high-quality yoke and throttle quadrant built into one cohesive unit. You can expect excellent controls and customizability, although the Velocity One is really designed for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator, so your experience in other games may differ from its normally peerless standard of quality.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Velocity One Flight control system (Xbox, PC) $380 $329.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) The Velocity One Flight system is the ultimate yoke and throttle quadrant for Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox, and it also works great with PC, too. This is a solid discount that shouldn't be dismissed, getting you a quality product at a good price.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers and more

Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you play hundreds of Xbox games wherever you are, and our favorite cloud-enabled controllers and more are on sale.

The Logitech G Cloud is the first of its kind — a full handheld console designed primarily for use with streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's a 7-inch, 1080p Android tablet with an integrated Xbox-style controller, stellar battery life, and a unique console-like interface to help you jump into the action faster. The G Cloud isn't for everyone due to its focused nature, but it is one of the best ways to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming, especially without killing your phone's battery or requiring a separate accessory.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Cloud handheld console $350 $249.99 at Logitech with code BF22USD (opens in new tab) The Logitech G Cloud is the ultimate device for Xbox Cloud Gaming and other streaming services, with a design built from the ground-up to be an incredible handheld console. The G Cloud's retail price is a tough pill to swallow, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it hard to pass up.

The Razer Kishi mobile controller for Android was our favorite mobile Xbox accessory when it released, and absolutely set the bar for all future controllers that came after it. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the original Razer Kishi is over half off, making it an extremely compelling purchase, even when compared to its full-price successor, the Razer Kishi V2. With a layout perfectly matching an Xbox controller and a design compatible with most Type-C Android smartphones, the Razer Kishi is a perfect companion for Xbox Cloud gaming.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi Type-C mobile controller (Android) $90 $42.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The original universal mobile controller from Razer is still a fantastic accessory for Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it's also one of the most affordable quality controllers you're going to find this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, thanks to a lucrative discount shaving more than 50% off.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Gaming TVs

A good TV can completely change your gaming experience, and these are our favorite deals.

The Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV isn't just a perfect companion for your current-gen console, with HDMI 2.1 support and a beautiful panel that supports 4K at 120 FPS, HDR, VRR, and so much more — it also has Xbox Cloud Gaming built-in, meaning you don't even need the console to experience current-gen gaming on this beautiful, critically-acclaimed TV. Right now, it's under $1,000.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV 43" + 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & Xbox Wireless Controller $1,200 $999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) With discounts taking it below $1,000 for this unbelievably gorgeous premium TV, with larger sizes available, and a free Xbox Wireless Controller to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming, this is absolutely our favorite Xbox TV deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Hisense Class R6G 4K TV isn't as premium as the Samsung above, and can't quite take full advantage of a current-gen console, but it's still a high quality 4K display, with HDR support, that'll look playing any game up to 60 FPS. Even at full price this TV represents a fantastic value, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday is making it an unbeatable deal on a brand-new smart TV.

(opens in new tab) Hisense Class R6G 4K Smart TV 65" $410 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Shaving $60 off the price of this already-affordable TV is a big deal, letting you secure a fantastic 65" smart TV, capable of playing Xbox games at up to 4K and 60 FPS with HDR, at next to nothing. There are better TVs, but not at this price.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals: Other great Xbox accessories and products

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are throwing infinite streams of deals and discounts at us, but Windows Central is applying its industry-leading expertise to sift through the garbage and pull out every gem. We're not just covering the best Xbox deals, we're also covering the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on laptops and surrounding accessories.

Still gaming oriented? We've also found the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gaming laptops and PCs, and we've compiled the best deals on PC components, upgrade parts, accessories, and more. There's simply no shortage of fantastic sales to be found for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as long as you're tuning into Windows Central and taking advantage of our knowledge.

Keep reading for some other great Xbox deals we've found during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, such as on storage, merch, and even... mini-fridges?

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X replica mini-fridge $99 $55 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Not only is this a cool collector's item for any Xbox fan, it's also a fully functional mini-fridge with room for up to 8 cans. Keep your stash of Mt. Dew near your gaming setup in this meme-turned-reality mini-fridge, which is nearly half-off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Elgato HD60 X external capture card (Xbox, PC) $200 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) The Elgato HD60 X is our favorite external capture card for Xbox and PC because of its peerless 1080p at 60 FPS capture, ease-of-use, VRR support, and powerful software. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's also 25% off.