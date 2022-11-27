Best Cyber Monday racing wheel and flight sim yoke deals for Xbox and PC

A standard controller or mouse and keyboard setup will get the job done in practically any game. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though, treat yourself or someone in your life to one of the best racing wheel or flight sim yoke deals for Xbox PC, which will elevate the experience and the immersion in your favorite racing game or flight simulator.

Cyber Monday: Best Xbox and PC racing wheel deals

Our top pick as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for a racing wheel is none other than the Logitech G920 racing wheel for Xbox and Windows PC. Yes, this is an older model, but while the newer G923 is still difficult to find at points, even at retail price, the G920 is still a fantastic mid-range racing wheel with great controls, build quality, and feature set. It's also fully compatible with many of the best Xbox racing games, like Forza Horizon 5.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G920 racing wheel (Xbox, PC) $300 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) With price cuts, and now an amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal, the Logitech G920 is an easy choice as the best value-driven racing wheel for Xbox and PC. This mid-range wheel oozes quality, and it's guaranteed to provide an excellent racing experience for years to come.

Need something a little more premium? The Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel for Xbox and Windows PC ups the ante over the previous Logitech G920 by incorporating a hybrid force feedback system for superior immersion, and an integrated LED screen to make on-the-fly changes to your settings. This is a new racing wheel, by industry standards, so it's surprising to see it hit with such appealing Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel (Xbox, PC) + $75 Dell gift card $475 $269.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) The Thrustmaster T348X is a quality way to secure a force feedback-equipped racing wheel without breaking the bank. A Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal at Dell is taking a substantial amount off the top, but Dell is also throwing in a free $75 Dell gift card with every purchase.

Cyber Monday: Best Xbox and PC flight sim yoke deals

A PC-only affair, the Thrustmaster TCA Airbus Edition Officer Pack includes a flight sim yoke and throttle quadrant. It features a robust, detail-oriented design with great controls and — more importantly — great value. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this entry-level Thrustmaster set is even more affordable, letting you get in on the action in flight sim titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator. If you've been on the fence about purchasing a flight sim yoke, don't hesitate to take advantage of this deal.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TCA Airbus Edition Officer Pack yoke & throttle quadrant (PC) + $75 Dell gift card $265 $129.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Once again, Dell is offering an unbeatable promotion on a quality Thrustmaster product, this time a value-driven PC-only flight sim yoke and throttle quadrant. You get $60 off the retail price right away, but Dell is also throwing in a free $75 gift card to its store, effectively making this product only $55.

Those looking for a more premium flight sim yoke, or for something that's also compatible with Xbox Series X and S as well as Windows PCs, look no further than the Thrustmaster TCA Boeing Edition. This set is inspired by the iconic Boeing 787 airliner, and includes a stylized yoke and throttle quadrant, perfect for smooth flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator and beyond. While this is normally a pricey set, a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is shaving over $100 off its retail price.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TCA Boeing Edition yoke & throttle quadrant (Xbox, PC) $500 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Thrustmaster is well-known for crafting amazing racing wheels and flight sim yokes at any budget, and the Boeing Edition yoke and throttle quadrant is no exception. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday, purchasers can save a whopping 24% off this product, a savings of $120.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox and PC racing wheel and flight sim yoke deals

Gaming headsets: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Razer (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

A new racing wheel or flight sim yoke is a great way to take advantage of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for Xbox and gaming PCs, but that's hardly all that's enjoying steep discounts this time of year. There are plenty of ways to maximize your savings and take care of yourself and the people in your life for the holidays, like with our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gaming headsets.

Also looking for a more traditional controller in addition to your new racing wheel or yoke? A plethora of controllers for Xbox and PC for every budget and use case are being discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As long as you're getting it from Windows Central, you can't go wrong — we ensure that every deal and every product is great, including awesome savings on flight sim-capable gaming laptops.