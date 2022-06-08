The best cheap gaming laptop deals in June 2022

These days building a PC or even outright buying a prebuilt is an expensive proposition, and that's a burden on your wallet that doesn't seem like it's going to lighten up anytime soon with the way the graphics card market is. You want to game, but you're also a reasonable person and that's okay. Look to cheap gaming laptops to solve your problems because you can get a whole lot of power, portability, and pixels without paying too much at all. The main focus of a gaming laptop is the graphics card, and while that does usually mean you're paying a bit more than a laptop with integrated graphics you're also getting a lot more out of it. Good gaming laptop deals can help offset that cost, too, if you know where to look.

Finding a gaming laptop is pretty easy because all the major retailers sell them. What we've put together for you here is a list of some of the best machines that also happen to be on sale or just going for a reasonable price to begin with. We keep an eye on all the big retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. Sometimes we'll find great deals from manufacturer websites, too, like Dell or Lenovo. There's a lot of white noise out there, so we sort through it to get the best options available at any given moment.

When you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, try and narrow down exactly what you want. In addition to the graphics card, what sort of processing speed do you want? How much storage do you need? If you plan on doing some streaming or content creating, maybe RAM will be a priority for you. The money spent at this price point directly correlates to the power and speed you're going to be able to get out of the laptop.

The best gaming laptop deals of the week:

(opens in new tab) G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop $980 $685.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 solid state drive with NMVe technology. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Other features include Intel Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 GD 15.6-inch laptop $900 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



The second lowest price ever on this laptop. Comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Includes a 1080p IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop $1,230 $832.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB NVMe M.2 solid state drive, 8GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 3050 graphics card. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $869.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R6 laptop $1,550 $1,077.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Grab this machine with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and 16GB RAM. Includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop $1,500 $1,199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more.

(opens in new tab) Refurb Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop $1,800 $1,374.99 at eBay (opens in new tab) This deal comes from the Razer store. Similar refurbs go for around $1,800 or more at other retailers. You get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid state drive, and a ridiculous 64GB RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card.