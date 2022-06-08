The best cheap gaming laptop deals in June 2022
These days building a PC or even outright buying a prebuilt is an expensive proposition, and that's a burden on your wallet that doesn't seem like it's going to lighten up anytime soon with the way the graphics card market is. You want to game, but you're also a reasonable person and that's okay. Look to cheap gaming laptops to solve your problems because you can get a whole lot of power, portability, and pixels without paying too much at all. The main focus of a gaming laptop is the graphics card, and while that does usually mean you're paying a bit more than a laptop with integrated graphics you're also getting a lot more out of it. Good gaming laptop deals can help offset that cost, too, if you know where to look.
Finding a gaming laptop is pretty easy because all the major retailers sell them. What we've put together for you here is a list of some of the best machines that also happen to be on sale or just going for a reasonable price to begin with. We keep an eye on all the big retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. Sometimes we'll find great deals from manufacturer websites, too, like Dell or Lenovo. There's a lot of white noise out there, so we sort through it to get the best options available at any given moment.
When you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, try and narrow down exactly what you want. In addition to the graphics card, what sort of processing speed do you want? How much storage do you need? If you plan on doing some streaming or content creating, maybe RAM will be a priority for you. The money spent at this price point directly correlates to the power and speed you're going to be able to get out of the laptop.
The best gaming laptop deals of the week:
G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop
$980 $685.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 solid state drive with NMVe technology. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Other features include Intel Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports.
Gigabyte G5 GD 15.6-inch laptop
$900 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The second lowest price ever on this laptop. Comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Includes a 1080p IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate.
G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop
$1,230 $832.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB NVMe M.2 solid state drive, 8GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 3050 graphics card. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth.
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop
$920 $869.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming.
Alienware m15 R6 laptop
$1,550 $1,077.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Grab this machine with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and 16GB RAM. Includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.
Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop
$1,500 $1,199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more.
Refurb Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop $1,800 $1,374.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)
This deal comes from the Razer store. Similar refurbs go for around $1,800 or more at other retailers. You get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid state drive, and a ridiculous 64GB RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card.
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop
$1,500 $1,389.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This is a powerful laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card keeps you playing your favorite games, too.
J.D. Levite has been in the deals game since 2012. He has posted daily deals at Gizmodo, The Wirecutter, The Sweethome, and now covers deals for Android Central, iMore, and Windows Central. He was there for the first Prime Day and has braved the full force of Black Friday. If you cut him, he bleeds savings. But don't try it for real. That's a metaphor.
