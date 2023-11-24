The BEST controller for Xbox and NVIDIA cloud, Android, and iOS gaming is down 30% for Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is here! And we have mountains of great gaming deals showcased across the site. One of the best deals for Xbox gamers we've seen so far is down 30% for the deal period. This BackBone One controller is compatible with both iOS and Android, and lets you use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's cloud gaming features (or indeed any supported mobile game) as if it were a true gaming handheld.

BackBone One (USB-C) | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This is arguably the best mobile controller for Android and iOS, and today's Black Friday 2023 deal makes it all the sweeter. With larger handles, great inputs, and general all-round quality, this is probably the best option you have right now for gaming on the go either natively or via the cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

✅Perfect for: Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and mobile gaming. It can also be used on PC as well via USB-C as well.



❌Avoid it if: You don't regularly play on mobile.



👀Also see: BackBone One (Lightning Port)



🔍Our review: BackBone One review

What makes the BackBone One so good?

(Image credit: Future)

For the longest time, the BackBone One was an iOS-exclusive device with only a lightning port option. But now Apple is on the USB-C train, BackBone has submitted to the inferiority of lightning and given us a superior option that supports Android.

As we described in our BackBone One review, the BackBone One arguably beats out much of its competitors owing to superior ergonomics. It's much larger for adult hands than the Razer Kishi or the GameSir X2 Pro, although those are both great devices as well. Generally speaking, I would most likely recommend the BackBone over the others, although I feel like the others also have their strengths too.

If you're an NVIDIA GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate user, both platforms will automatically detect the BackBone One when it's connected up, allowing you to control compatible games as if they were native PC or Xbox gaming experiences. It's a great option for those who want to take their gaming mobile, and at 30% off for Black Friday, it makes a pretty great gift option too.