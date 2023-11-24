The BEST controller for Xbox and NVIDIA cloud, Android, and iOS gaming is down 30% for Black Friday
BackBone One extends your Xbox Cloud Gaming to the next level.
Black Friday 2023 is here! And we have mountains of great gaming deals showcased across the site. One of the best deals for Xbox gamers we've seen so far is down 30% for the deal period. This BackBone One controller is compatible with both iOS and Android, and lets you use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's cloud gaming features (or indeed any supported mobile game) as if it were a true gaming handheld.
BackBone One (USB-C) | was
$99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
This is arguably the best mobile controller for Android and iOS, and today's Black Friday 2023 deal makes it all the sweeter. With larger handles, great inputs, and general all-round quality, this is probably the best option you have right now for gaming on the go either natively or via the cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
✅Perfect for: Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and mobile gaming. It can also be used on PC as well via USB-C as well.
❌Avoid it if: You don't regularly play on mobile.
👀Also see: BackBone One (Lightning Port)
🔍Our review: BackBone One review
More great Black Friday deals
- Walmart: Early Black Friday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- More individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for $634.99 $449.99 at Target
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for $439.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for $69.99 $46.86 at Walmart
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for $639.99 $489.99 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $299.99 $249 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $1,029.99 $674.99 at Lenovo
What makes the BackBone One so good?
For the longest time, the BackBone One was an iOS-exclusive device with only a lightning port option. But now Apple is on the USB-C train, BackBone has submitted to the inferiority of lightning and given us a superior option that supports Android.
As we described in our BackBone One review, the BackBone One arguably beats out much of its competitors owing to superior ergonomics. It's much larger for adult hands than the Razer Kishi or the GameSir X2 Pro, although those are both great devices as well. Generally speaking, I would most likely recommend the BackBone over the others, although I feel like the others also have their strengths too.
If you're an NVIDIA GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate user, both platforms will automatically detect the BackBone One when it's connected up, allowing you to control compatible games as if they were native PC or Xbox gaming experiences. It's a great option for those who want to take their gaming mobile, and at 30% off for Black Friday, it makes a pretty great gift option too.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jez Corden a Managing Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by caffeine. Follow on Twitter @JezCorden and listen to his Xbox Two podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!