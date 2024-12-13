Xbox's The Outer Worlds 2 makes a surprise appearance during the Game Awards 2024 — and it's coming next year

We've got more exciting news about what Xbox players will be diving into next year.

During the Game Awards 2024 , the teams from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios showed up to share a look at gameplay for The Outer Worlds 2. First announced with a tongue-in-cheek teaser all the way back at the 2021 Xbox games showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 is a follow-up to Obsidian’s 2019 science-fiction role-playing game, taking place in a far future of space colonization and hyper-capitalism. You can check out the trailer below:

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Additionally, the team revealed that The Outer Worlds is now slated to launch in 2025, marking the first time the game has had a release window.

When it was initially announced, Obsidian revealed that The Outer Worlds 2 would be launching on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Now, we also know that it'll be launching on PlayStation 5 as well. Like all Xbox first-party games, it’ll also be available at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The Xbox lineup continues to grow for 2025 and beyond

The long-awaited Fable reboot from Playground Games is currently scheduled to launch in 2025. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While the global pandemic that began in 2020 naturally delayed a number of titles across the industry, the machine of Microsoft's investments in Xbox is now roaring, with the company closing out 2024 by delivering games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The Outer Worlds 2 joins am increasingly large list of Xbox first-party games that are slated to roll out in 2025 and beyond from across Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, and Xbox Game Studios.

The year is set to begin with Obsidian Entertainment's other big upcoming title, Avowed, a role-playing game initially scheduled to arrive in 2024 but delayed to February 2025 in order to give the game more space. Assuming The Outer Worlds 2 doesn’t get hit with a similar delay (which is entirely possible) then this studio will be launching two role-playing games in the same calendar year, which is no small feat.

Following Avowed, Compulsion Games' South of Midnight , id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages , and Playground Games' Fable are all currently penciled in to arrive across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/PC Game Pass. It’s also fair to expect we’ll get some sort of new entry in the Call of Duty franchise, but nothing has technically been confirmed at this time.