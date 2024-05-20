Xbox's answer to classic Pokémon finally has multiplayer, here's what you need to know

What you need to know

Cassette Beasts is an indie, turn-based monster-collector RPG released last year for PC (via Steam), Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

The game's developers, Bytten Studio, just released a new update adding online multiplayer features for free.

Bytton Studios has also announced that Cassette Beasts will be having an in-game collaboration event with the indie game, Moonstone Island, on May 21, 2024.



On May 20, 2024, Bytten Studios announced that its hit indie title, Cassette Beasts, had finally received online multiplayer in a new free update available across all platforms including PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

The Cassette Beasts: Multiplayer Update is AVAILABLE NOW on Steam, Switch, Xbox & Xbox Game Pass!📼 Party up with your friends - crossplay supported!📼 Battle each other 1v1, or take on Rogue Fusions together!📼 Trade your monster tapes with your pals!Happy adventuring! 💜 pic.twitter.com/Sgr5MbbZwWMay 20, 2024

Thanks to this update, players will be able to explore the world of Cassette Beasts and experience its captivating story with their friends on player-hosted world servers that support up to 8 players. There will also be a "Play with Friends" mode, that will allow players to invite their friends only to their worlds via an invite code.

Cassette Beasts' new multiplayer features include letting players battle each other in 1v1 PvP matches that can be tweaked with custom rules such as enabling/disabling sticker attributes. Also, players will now be able to trade tapes they have obtained on their journey with each other to obtain new monsters they can transform into.

Lastly, this multiplayer update will let players form 2-player co-op parties to tackle raid challenges where they will get to special Rogue Fusion and obtain lucrative rewards.

In addition to the new multiplayer update, Bytten Studios has announced there will be an in-game collaboration event between Cassette Beasts and a similar monster-catcher indie title called Moonstone Island by Studio Supersoft. This event promises to reward Cassette Beasts players with Moonstone Island-themed cosmetic outfits, while Moonstone Island players will be able to add Cassette Beasts’ Pombomb to their collection.



For those unaware, Cassette Beasts is an indie turn-based RPG with monster-collector elements similar to Nintendo's Pokémon franchise. The premise goes is that the player is trapped on a mysterious island called New Wirral, inhabited by quirky characters and vicious monsters.

To survive, players will need to explore the island for clues on how to return home and use cassette tape recorders to record monsters onto tapes. Once recorded, players will be able to use the tapes to transform into monsters themselves and defend themselves against enemies in action-packed turn-based battles.

Players can also recruit NPC allies (and other players thanks to the new multiplayer update) to form parties and fuse together to create gigantic monster forms powerful enough to challenge Cassette Beast's intimidating bosses.

Gotta catch and fuse em' all with friends

As a fan of the monster-catcher sub-genre of games like the Pokémon and Nexomon series (of which I reviewed Nexomon Extinction a long time ago), Cassette Beasts is a fascinating take on the genre. It has a charming and deceptively detailed art style, an engrossing battle system, a charming story with surprising twists, and a gigantic bestiary of monsters to collect and fuse with.

With this new update, I'm thinking of jumping back to start a new save and bringing my friends along for the ride so they can enjoy this underrated gem.

Cassette is available for purchase on PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices via iOS and Android. It is also available to download via Xbox Game Pass.