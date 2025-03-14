The Cloverleaf is the final reward in the Clover Craze event, with an additional Blackcell variant.

There's a new event to grind in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and it's got some nice rewards. Clover Craze is an Irish-themed event to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, where you collect clovers to unlock the rewards. Pretty simple.

Clovers drop from some eliminations in multiplayer, Zombies, and from supply crates in Warzone. To get everything on the rewards track, you need 1,800, which sounds like a lot.

You do have two weeks to complete it, but you don't have to wait that long. I'm going to show you what to do in order to speedrun the event and get all the goodies much faster than that. Like, in a day, faster. Assuming you have a day to spend on it, that is.

How to speedrun the Clover Craze event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Filter your playlists to exclude the game types you don't need and focus on the small, Face Off maps. (Image credit: Windows Central)

With previous events, my go-to strategy to finish as quickly as possible has been Warzone. Opening crates is so much easier than getting eliminations, you don't even have to fight if you don't want.

Clover Craze has three different clovers to collect in game, worth 1, 5, and 10 respectively. The four leaf clover is worth 5, the golden worth 10. Additionally, you'll come across Archie figurines randomly, and if you shoot those enough, you'll get some more clover.

The best place I've found to get lots of these quickly is on the Face Off Endurance Moshpit playlist. Matches are short, eliminations are high, and the clover rewards follow suit. Because the maps are small, it's easier to actually pick up the clovers when they drop without getting wiped out and respawning a mile away.

The Face Off Endurance Moshpit is particularly lucrative when it comes to clearing the Clover Craze event quickly. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To ensure you're only playing the Face Off maps, apply a filter to your playlists, eliminating everything except that single option. Now when you matchmake you'll be exclusively taken into the smallest maps in the game.

Additionally, because it's an Endurance playlist, the matches will last a little longer than traditional Face Off maps, but still less time than, say, a Hardpoint could last. The extra time is perfect for extra eliminations.

Some maps have proved more lucrative than others. For example, Bullet and Lifeline are pretty bad, because it's easy to get pinned down so you can't collect your clovers. Warhead and Racket have been the best, with my best so far being 103 on Warhead.

Stakeout isn't bad, either, as long as you can keep moving.

As you can see, though, getting 100+ on a single map makes it significantly quicker to get to that 1,800 target to unlock everything. It won't be like that every match, and it's also linked to your ability to get eliminations. But even compared to crate opening, this is by far the fastest method to quickly complete the event.