You can try Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer for free this weekend

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released in 2022, and receives free seasonal content updates regularly that it shares with the free to play battle royale, Warzone.

From June 22-26 players across all platforms will be able to jump in and try Modern Warfare 2 and the Season 4 content recently released for free.

Double XP will also be activated for all players.

Call of Duty keeps on trucking out the seasonal content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, and to celebrate the recent release of free content players across all platforms can gain access to Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer this weekend from June 22-26.

While Call of Duty's popular battle royale mode, Warzone, is already free and includes DMZ mode, Modern Warfare 2 is a premium title for the franchise and with that designation the game is often priced to match standard AAA pricing. However, those who have not yet picked up Modern Warfare 2 can choose to purchase the game on sale during the free trial period. Players who already on the game aren't completely left out in the cold as they can enjoy Double XP this weekend.

As with past free weekends for the franchise, players are limited to how much of multiplayer they can hop into for free. That said, the free offerings for Season 4 are also much more generous than previous free weekends. Players can access over 20 modes across 10 multiplayer maps, including the latest additions Showdown and Kunstenaar District. Here's a full list of all supported maps and game modes for the Season 4 trial weekend:

6v6 Core Maps: Al Bagra Fortress, Breenbergh Hotel, Dome, Embassy, Farm 18, Kunstenaar District, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Shoothouse, Showdown

Battle Maps: Ahkdar Village, Guijarro, Mawizeh Marsh

Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Search & Destroy

Hardcore and Third Person Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind

Party Modes: Gun Game, All or Nothing, One in the Chamber, Infected

Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion, Search & Destroy, Prisoner Rescue

Core Playlists: Showdown 24/7, Shipment 24/7, 6v6 MP Moshpit, 6v6 Search & Destroy, HC Shipment 24/7, Third Person Moshpit, Party Modes

Battle Map Playlists: Ground War/Invasion Moshpit, 12v12 Search & Destroy and Prisoner Rescue

Players on Xbox consoles can pick up the Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen bundle for a staggering 45% off from June 20-28. The cross-gen bundle is the standard edition of the Modern Warfare 2 but playable on both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S. PC players who use Battle.net can pick up the standard edition for 45% from June 20-July 5 or the Vault Edition of the title for 30% off.

Modern Warfare 2 was the first new Call of Duty title to return to Steam after an extended hiatus for the franchise, and patient Steam players who have not yet grabbed the game can do so now at a discount of 45% for the Standard Edition or 30% off the Vault Edition from June 29 through July 13. If you're unsure which edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is right for you, we have a guide for that.

