The Sons of Calydon wreaking havoc on the Outer Ring.

HoYoverse has recently aired its Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Spotlight stream, showcasing how the popular action-RPG will play on Xbox consoles. During this presentation, HoYoverse confirmed that Zenless Zone Zero's Xbox Series X|S port will be launching this year in June 2025.

Additionally, Zenless Zone Zero will also be receiving its giant 2.0 expansion update at the same time as when the Xbox version will launch.

Zenless Zone Zero will take full advantage of the Xbox Series X|S, providing players with DirectX RayTracing, HDR support, native 4K resolution and a 60FPS framerate to heighten the game's critically acclaimed combat and gorgeous anime artstyle.

On top of that, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play Zenless Zone Zero on multiple devices outside of Xbox consoles like mobile device thanks to the power of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Game Pass Ultimate members will also get access to special in-game rewards like Polychromes, Dennies, and more by logging into the game after each major update.

Zenless Zone Zero will also include cross-progression and flexible server selection so players can take their existing Zenless Zone Zero accounts on other platforms like PlayStation, PC, Android, and iOS and link them to Xbox systems.

As for the 2.0 update, it will feature the start of a new storyline where players will travel to a new location called Waifei Peninsula, meet new characters, and fight off new horrors spawned from the Hollows.

Soon Xbox players will dive into the world of Zenless Zone Zero for the first time

Zenless Zone Zero is one of HoYoverse's most popular videogame franchises alongside Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. This action-RPG has players exploring the urban-fantasy setting of New Eridu to uncover its secrets and protect its people from being destroyed by otherworldly monsters called Ethereals.

It's been critically acclaimed by critics and fans for its addictive combat, astounding presentation and art direction, and well-written characters that has won over the hearts of many gamers.

It's been previously only available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android but now Xbox fans will finally get to experience this popular upcoming Xbox title for themselves when Zenless Zone Zero launches on Xbox Series X|S in June 2025.