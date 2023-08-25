AMD spoils its own party and leaks the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT early

What you need to know

It has been expected for weeks that AMD would finally reveal two new mid-tier graphics cards at its Gamescom event.

AMD it seems has accidentally spoiled its own party, leaking the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT early.

Images show off the new reference design and dual 8-pin power connectors.

Companies usually hate leaks, but in this situation, AMD only has itself to blame. Ahead of the Red Team's Gamescom press event where it was expected we'd see new mid-tier graphics cards; we know we're going to see those mid-tier graphics cards.

In a now deleted Tweet (wait, are they still Tweets?) as reported on by VideoCardz, AMD has outed the RX 7800 XT and the RX 7700 XT. Sadly, for GPU nerds everywhere, there wasn't much in the way of details, but there are a couple of images that both confirm the names and show off the new reference designs for them.

The reference designs look pretty slick, even if most of the AMD partners will slap their own coolers over the top. The cards both boast a dual-fan design, appear to be regular dual-slot cards (your PC case is already smiling) and use a dual 8-pin power connector.

Both are expected to be based on AMD's Navi 32 architecture and earlier leaks suggest a 16GB VRAM configuration for the RX 7800 XT and 12GB in the RX 7700 XT. Presumably we'll have the usual performance comparisons to predecessors and competitors to come during the event these were supposed to be first seen at.

I'm also hoping AMD gets back to being aggressive on pricing. NVIDIA continues to dominate the GPU space for gaming and doesn't seem to care about emptying wallets in the process. Intel is doing its best on that front but is still very much the newcomer and underdog. AMD is in a better position to turn a few heads, but the price will certainly have to be right.

AMD's event takes place today at 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. BST, 5 p.m. local time) so we don't have much longer to wait.