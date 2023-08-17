AMD teases new Radeon GPUs that will be announced next week at Gamescom

What you need to know

AMD hinted that it will unveil new Radeon GPUs at Gamescom next week.

The RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT launched late last year, and AMD started shipping the RX 7600 in May 2023.

AMD's press conference at Gamescom will take place on August 25, leaving only a handful of days of waiting and speculating.

PC gamers and AMD enthusiasts will soon have a new graphics card, or cards, to check out. AMD's Scott Herkelman teased that the company will make "major product announcements" at Gamescom 2023. That event takes place next week, and AMD's press conference will kick off at 11 AM ET on August 25. Gamescom takes place in Cologne, Germany, so AMD's announcements will be made at 5 PM local time.

AMD launched its RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT in December of last year. The company then revealed the more affordable RX 7600 XT in May 2023, but it's been quiet on the RX 7000 Series front since then. With the high end and low end of the range sufficiently covered, it's expected that AMD will announce GPUs in the middle of its RX 7000 Series at Gamescom.

Please join the @AMDRadeon team at Gamescom next week for our next major product announcements! If you can make it to Germany and will be one of the couple hundred of thousand visitors attending one of the biggest gaming events I hope to talk to you in person!… pic.twitter.com/Te7l7ufU59August 16, 2023 See more

An accidental post by PowerColor briefly showed specs for the RX 7800 XT, though that page has since been taken down. VideoCardz was able to snag specs of the graphics card before PowerColor took the details down, however. Based on what was seen, the RX 7800 XT will have a shader counter of 3840, 16GB of memory, and a 256-bit memory bus. PowerColor's post was about a premium model, so some specs would differ on other RX 7800 XT GPUs.

Leaks or official word on an RX 7700 XT have been harder to find. There's also a chance that AMD will unveil different GPUs than what's speculated by the rumor mill and leaks.

AMD could announce both of the aforementioned graphics cards at Gamescom or just one of them. Herkelman's said multiple announcements were on the way, so it seems likely that several graphics cards will be announced. We only have to wait until next week to find out.