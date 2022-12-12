Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX graphics cards

AMD is finally launching its premium RX 7900 XT and XTX premium PC graphics cards on Tuesday, December 13, to compete with the monstrous NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000-series from its GPU rivals. We expect the cards to be available from 9 AM ET, in line with previous launches.

The all-new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT are the world's first GPUs to feature a chiplet design modeled after the successful Zen-based Ryzen CPUs. Using its RDNA 3 architecture in these cutting-edge cards, AMD claims up to 54% stronger performance than the previous AMD RDNA 2.

Support for up to 24GB of GDDR6 memory with a 384-bit interface and a new generation of efficient raytracing tech on these cutting-edge Radeon cards should provide some serious competition for the latest NVIDIA range. Considering a card such as the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC is supposed to retail for $1,800 but still regularly tops $2,000, anything offering comparable power for less is tempting for the enthusiast-level PC gamer.

How much will the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX cost?

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are set with an $899 and $999 MSRP, respectively, somewhat lower than the previous generation Radeon RX 6900 XT with its $1,000 MSRP and the fabled 6900 XTX, which was never released.

As with most high-end GPU launches, the likelihood of availability at its intended price might be slightly farfetched for the latest Radeon cards since price scalping is still an unfortunate practice.

Windows Central will keep an eye on digital storefronts shipping to the United States and the United Kingdom to keep you informed on the latest prices and any bargain deals before stocks run dry.

Where to buy the AMD Radeon 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 4K performance (Image credit: AMD)

US retailers

UK retailers

Variants of the 7900 XT from licensed manufacturers, including XFX, PowerColor, and Gigabyte, should launch alongside the official model from AMD on December 13. No third-party storefronts have proper listings for the GPU, nor the official AMD store, and there were no pre-order events leading up to the launch. We'll keep our listings up to date, so keep checking the links leading up to the release.

AMD Radeon 7900 XTX Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Featuring AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is one of the world's first chiplet GPUs. Get ready for next-generation gaming at 4K and beyond.

Where to buy the AMD Radeon 7900 XT

Radeon RX 7900 XT (Image credit: AMD)

US retailers

UK retailers

Variants of the 7900 XT from licensed manufacturers, including PowerColor, Gigabyte, and Sapphire, should launch alongside the official variant on December 13. So far, no third-party storefronts nor the AMD store have page listings for the GPU, and there were no pre-order events leading up to this week. We'll keep our listings up to date, so keep checking the links leading up to the release.

AMD Radeon 7900 XT Check Amazon (opens in new tab) One of the world's first chiplet GPUs, the RX 7900 XT features AMD's RDNA 3 architecture. Ready for next-generation gaming at 4K resolutions and beyond.

Where to buy RX 7900 XT and XTX pre-built desktop PCs

Buying one of the best pre-built gaming desktops can save you the hassle of sourcing components and configuring a PC, but the price is usually much steeper. The trade-off comes from trusting a third-party company to help you select parts, build the machine, and test for any errors before shipping it out.

So far, pre-built desktops featuring these AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX cards are nonexistent but will almost certainly begin to appear shortly after the GPU launch. We'll keep you updated with the latest manufacturers offering a shortcut to a ready-made PC loaded with these beefy graphics cards as they become available.

What are the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX specs?

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX (Image credit: AMD)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 RX 7900 XT RX 7900 XTX MSRP $899 $999 Compute units 84 96 Stream processors 5376 6144 Ray accelerators 84 96 Game frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz Boost frequency Up to 2400 MHz Up to 2500 MHz Memory infinity cache 80 MB 96 MB Memory bandwidth Up to 800 GB/s Up to 960 GB/s Effective memory bandwidth Up to 2900 GB/s Up to 3500 GB/s Peak 1/2 precision performance 103 TFLOPs 123 TFLOPs Peak single precision performance 52 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs Typical power (desktop) 300W 355W

