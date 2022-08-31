Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 2022

Random access memory (RAM) is vitally important for your PC to run properly without sluggish performance. Choosing the right memory for your processor can be tricky with various factors to consider and plenty of jargon to break through. To help alleviate this, we've rounded up the best DDR4 RAM modules for AMD Ryzen 3000 and 5000 series processors right here.

What is RAM?

RAM is a form of data storage in that the processor is able to access it quicker than other storage media like drives. Compared to the speed of the fastest M.2 SSD, RAM modules are considerably faster. The drawback of RAM compared to drives is it's considered short-term memory and is used temporarily to store data from drives.

When the PC is turned off (or loses power), everything stored in memory is lost. The operating system (OS) actively manages what is stored in RAM as the PC is used. When software is launched, it'll be loaded into RAM but not necessarily cleared completely when closed. Should additional RAM be required elsewhere, the OS will manage what's stored accordingly.

The faster the RAM, the better the overall system performance will be. The same goes for capacity, which allows for more data to be loaded into speedier memory before requiring slower drive storage. The sweet spot in terms of capacity for AMD Ryzen processors is 16GB, which is more than enough for the latest games and software.

Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 5000 processors

If you're planning to (or currently) use an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor like the excellent AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, we've rounded up some of the best DDR4 RAM to use with the CPUs. DDR4-3200 should be considered the minimum speed for AMD Ryzen 5000 processors (unless you're on a tight budget) with DDR4-3600 being considered the sweet spot.

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 16GB (2x 8GB) Best overall The Corsair Vengeance LPX kits are considered the best overall for their excellent performance, reliability, and price. Even though we're at the minimum speed that should be considered for AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, this kit is brilliant.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3600 16GB (2x 8GB) Best value RGB DDR4-3600 is a slight bump in speed compared to DDR4-3200, but AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are able to utilize this extra speed, resulting in a slight boost to overall system performance. This Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM also has plenty of lights.



G.SKILL RipJaws V Series DDR4-3600 64GB (2x 32GB) Best capacity The G.SKILL RipJaws V Series of DDR4-3600 RAM is excellent for use with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. This 64GB kit, comprised of two 32GB modules, is great if you require additional headroom for heavy applications and games.

PNY XLR8 DDR4-4600 16GB (2x 8GB) Better performance If you want to push your AMD Ryzen 5000 processor a little further, check out this PNY XLR8 DDR4-4600 kit. It's considerably faster than DDR4-3200 RAM kits, resulting in quite the performance boost.

Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 3000 processors

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors may be old news these days, but they're still worth considering for relatively powerful and efficient PC builds. Whether you're into gaming or doing some intensive workloads, the 3000 Series has plenty of options for most applications, allowing you to save a little in the process. RAM speeds should be DDR4-3000 or DDR4-3200 for best results.

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 16GB (2x 8GB) Best overall This Vengeance LPX RAM kit from Corsair houses two 8GB modules clocked at 3000MHz, meaning they're perfect for pairing up with the Ryzen 3000 processor.

Patriot Viper 4 DDR4-3000 16GB (2x 8GB) Budget pick Patriot makes some great RAM modules, too, and this kit will even save you a little compared to Corsair. It's a 16GB kit comprised of two 8GB 3000MT/s sticks. You'll be ready for games and demanding apps with these puppies installed.

G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Gold DDR4-3200 16GB (2x 8GB) Best design G.SKILL decided that RAM modules weren't particularly exciting components and threw on some silver or gold heat spreaders with plenty of RGB lights to boot. If you fancy a unique look, go with this Trident Z Royal Gold 16GB kit.

TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4-3200 32GB (2x 16GB) Best capacity TEAMGROUP's T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4-3200 32GB kit is brilliant for those who want a little more than 16GB. Two 16GB modules create a high-capacity memory package that lets one run demanding software like photo and video editors.

Choosing the best RAM for AMD Ryzen 7000

Picking the best DDR5 RAM for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors is an easy process. Have a budget in mind that you'd be willing to spend up to. Consider just how much RAM you will require (16GB is a good place for gaming PCs and those who run large software, 8GB is considered the minimum for a modern PC), and then choose the fastest that fits within your budget.

Our recommendations here will work well with any AMD Ryzen 7000 processor, from AMD Ryzen 5 up to AMD Ryzen 9.