If you’re like me and loved the original Xbox aesthetic — that classic green, the startup sequence, the physics-based animation that formed the Xbox logo — you’ll know exactly the kind of nostalgia I’m talking about. It’s something we don’t really get anymore with modern consoles, where everything’s built for speed instead of atmosphere.

Thankfully, 8BitDo has that nostalgia covered with its Retro 87 Xbox mechanical keyboard, which is currently on sale for $84.00 at Amazon, about 30% off its retail price on Amazon. It’s a fantastic bit of kit that’s easy to take on the go thanks to its wireless design, and it absolutely nails those early-2000s Xbox vibes.

Nostalgic fans and collectors who want that translucent-green look

I’m going back nearly 24 years now, but it’s actually one of my earliest memories — getting the original Xbox in 2001 and hearing that weirdly nostalgic hum from the startup animation, with that almost futuristic green energy forming the Xbox logo. It felt otherworldly at the time, and it’s still burned into my memory all these years later.

It also takes me back to when I first played Halo: Combat Evolved. Back then, I was too young and far too scared of the Flood to really appreciate the masterpiece it was, so I have to admit, I was more Fusion Frenzy than Halo in those early days.

The 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Xbox Keyboard taps right back into that same feeling. Its translucent green shell, chunky design, and retro logo placement make it look like it came straight out of 2001. It even helps that it was designed in collaboration with Xbox and is officially licensed, adding that extra layer of authenticity for fans who remember where it all started.

The keyboard works with both Windows and Android, giving it a good bit of flexibility. It also comes bundled with two programmable buttons and an integrated Xbox button on the keyboard itself, making it feel like a genuine piece of Xbox hardware rather than just a themed accessory.

What devices is the keyboard compatible with? It's designed to work with both Windows and Android over wireless connection either via Bluetooth or the included 2.4Ghz dongle.

Are the switches hot-swappable? Yes, you can replace the stock switches without requiring any soldering to change how the keyboard sounds and feels.

Is the keyboard loud or quiet? The stock switches included with the keyboard are on the clicky side. If you need a quiet keyboard, you can swap the switches to linear or tactile later on.

What else you should know about the Retro 87 keyboard

The dongle for the keyboard is cleverly stored magnetically underneath, which is a nice quality-of-life touch. While it’s plug and play, you’ll need to download 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software if you want to customize its RGB lighting, backlight options, or remappable buttons.

This is an 87-key keyboard, so if you rely on a number pad, you’re out of luck. That said, it features double-layer ABS keycaps and n-key rollover, which are great additions for gaming or anyone who types quickly.

It also includes a dedicated button for volume control, along with the Xbox button that opens Game Bar, and a dial to easily switch between Bluetooth or dongle connectivity.

Get the full kit

Alongside the keyboard, 8BitDo has also released a matching mouse that can be used both wirelessly or wired. It features side programmable buttons, though you’ll need the company’s Ultimate Software to customize them.

It’s a nice addition for anyone who wants a sleek, cohesive setup, and with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, the mouse seems like a solid pick for anyone building a nostalgia-driven, Xbox-inspired desktop.