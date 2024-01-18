AYANEO unveils ANOTHER retro gaming mini PC, and this one is definitely NOT inspired by Nintendo (don't tell the lawyers)

What you need to know

AYANEO is a gaming handheld company that has recently branched out into making mini PCs.

It's latest Retro Mini PC AM02 has a design that is very similar to the classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) from the 80s.

The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 is currently available for purchase at Indiegogo with prices varying by configuration.

If you've been paying attention to AYANEO lately, you'll have noticed that the gaming handheld company has been branching out into mini PCs over the last few months. What's more, the tech company has been on a nostalgic kick recently, producing devices that have an 80s or 90s feel to them. This can be seen with AYANEO's first mini PC offering, the Retro Mini PC AM01, which was a Windows 11 device designed to look like one of the original Macintosh computers. But now, the company has launched the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02, and its design was definitely inspired by the classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and comes in different RAM and SSD configurations. (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 Early bird pricing: Starting at $439.99

OS: Windows 11 Home | Barebone

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HSU

RAM: 16GB | 32GB DDR5 5600MHz Dual Channel

Storage: 512GB | 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Software: AyaSpace 2.0

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.2

Power rating: 20V 5A

Screen: 4-inch multifunctional touchscreen

Heat Dissipation: 45W

Ports: 1x USB-C 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x RJ45 2.5G port, 1x RJ45 Gigabit port, 1x USB-C power port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Dimensions: ~5.7 x 5.2 x 1.9 inches (146 x 134 x 48mm)

Weight: 538g (standard edition), 515g (Barebone edition)

Nintendo is a jealous god who quickly resorts to legal recourse when it comes to fan-made creations and other companies' products that too closely resemble its devices and game characters. But it seems that AYANEO did a good job of creating a design for the AM02 that easily gets the vibe of the Japanese gaming company's classic console without overtly stealing it.

Both are boxy with a hinged cover that opens to reveal places to insert objects — in the case of the NES this would be an NES game cartridge, but for the AM02 this makes it easy for users to access a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a headphone jack. Meanwhile, additional ports, including an HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.4, are located on the backside.

Of course, the AM02 has a modernized look that feels sleek. Plus, there's that four-inch multitouch screen on top of it, which is ideal for displaying graphics or relaying system performance information for users to glance at quickly.

Each configuration for the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, which has plenty of power for entry-to-mid-level gaming, and can also be useful for school usage, office work, or even personal needs. There are a few configurations that allow you to choose the amount of RAM and SSD storage you want. There's also a much less expensive barebones option for those who want to have complete control over what kind of memory and storage is placed into the casing.

Our own Colton Stradling's classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). (Image credit: Colton Stradling / Windows Central)

All in all, the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 is a very lightweight device with great components and a compact shape that makes it ideal for people with limited space and also a great pick for people on a budget. It very well could end up on our list of the very best mini PCs.

AYANEO has historically launched their products on Indigogo and the same goes for the latest Retro Mini PC AM02. There are four configurations available and they can be purchased at discounted early bird prices for a limited time.

Ryzen 7 7840HS Barebone: $479 early bird price $439

early bird price $439 Ryzen 7 7840HS + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD: $599 early bird price $529

early bird price $529 Ryzen 7 7840HS + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD : $639 early bird price $569

: early bird price $569 Ryzen 7 7840HS + 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD: $699 early bird price $629

AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02: See configurations at Indiegogo Get ready to use this mini PC for gaming, work, or everyday use. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD or storage. There are plenty of ports for connecting your various devices and it has a fun retro design, reminiscent of the Nintendo Entertainment System, that has nostalgic vibe.

Image 1 of 5 The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02's hinged cover can be opened to reveal ports. (Image credit: AYANEO) The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02's four-inch display can display graphics. (Image credit: AYANEO) You can check the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02's performance from the screen. (Image credit: AYANEO) AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 has a very compact size. (Image credit: AYANEO) You can easily place the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 beneath a monitor due to its small shape. (Image credit: AYANEO)

I shouldn't be surprised, but it is frankly startling to see that AYANEO is once more revealing a mini PC. The AM01 predecessor only just launched back in November, after all. But AYANEO is a very prolific company that is known for frequently revealing gaming handhelds and other devices throughout a given year.

Despite the fast turnaround, it's nice to see more trustworthy mini PCs hitting the market. These devices are far less expensive than traditional desktops and laptops while still offering plenty of power to meet your various needs. Gaming desktops and gaming laptops in particular can be incredibly expensive, so it's nice having budget options out there for people to choose from. Especially, right now when many people are being more conscientious of their spending.