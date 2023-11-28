AYANEO's new Windows Retro Mini PC for gaming and everyday use just launched and it's absolutely adorable

What you need to know

Today, the Chinese tech company AYANEO, launched its latest Retro Mini PC AM01 — a tiny computer that can house up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU with up to 32GB DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB SSD. The casing design might be reminiscent of an early Apple computer, but this device comes with Windows 11 Home installed on it. AYANEO states that this mini PC is intended for everyday use as well as some gaming.

OS: Windows 11 Home | Barebone

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U | AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

RAM: 8GB | 16GB | 32GB

Storage: 256GB | 512GB | 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 SSD

Heat Dissipation: 35W

Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1xDisplayPort 1.4, 1xRJ45 port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Dimensions: ~5.2 x 5.12 x 2.4 inches (132 x 132 x 60.5mm)

Weight: 486g (standard edition), 466g (Barebone edition)

Apparently, the Retro Mini PC AM01 can reach a max TDP of 35W, which is the same as the ROG Ally gaming handheld. There are also plenty of ports on this small device including one USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the front and then on the back there are four USB-A ports (three of which are 3.2 Gen 2), an RJ45 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection. That's plenty of options for connecting various accessories or monitors.

Vents are located on the side and bottom of the casing, and four rubber feet help lift the device off a desk for better ventilation while also preventing the device from sliding around. It's a very small casing, measuring in at only roughly 5.2 inches tall and 2.4 inches deep. As if the cute design couldn't get any more adorable, this mini PC can be customized with interchangeable magnetic decorations and stickers offered by AYANEO.

There are seven different configurations currently available at Indiegogo where AYANEO has historically launched its previous gaming handhelds and devices. For a limited time, early bird prices are available that reduce the cost of these configurations.

Ryzen 3 3200U + 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD: $199.99 early bird price $149.99

early bird price $149.99 Ryzen 3 3200U + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD: $259.99 early bird price $219.99

early bird price $219.99 Ryzen 7 5700U + Barebone: $259.99 early bird price $219.99

early bird price $219.99 Ryzen 7 5700U + 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD: $319.99 early bird price $269.99

early bird price $269.99 Ryzen 7 5700U + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD: $359.99 early bird price $300.99

early bird price $300.99 Ryzen 7 5700U + 32GB RAM + 512GB SSD: $389.99 early bird price $330.99

early bird price $330.99 Ryzen 7 5700U + 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD: $459.99 early bird price $379.99

AYANEO has specifically stated that the AM01 should ship globally at the end of November. As is often the case, "the first batch of AM01 in stock is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis."

Windows Central's take

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO)

The first thing I noticed when I looked at the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 is how much it looks like the first Macintosh computer. The next thought I had was if I painted it blue and put some arms and legs on it, the mini PC would almost look like the adorable BMO from Adventure Time. Anyway — Regardless of its Apple-centric design, the AM01 is a Windows 11 mini PC that looks like it could be an awesome choice for anyone who wants a compact computer that can handle your basic office tasks and gaming that isn't too demanding.

Of course, it's hard to know for sure if the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 will make it on our list of the best mini PCs, but considering that AYANEO has repeatedly produced reliable gaming handhelds it's a good bet the AM01 will be a good product. As with any mini PC, one of the biggest appeals of AYANEO's latest one is that it is so compact. You can easily set it below your monitor without it taking up much room or can even travel with it if you want to.

If you're interested in learning more about mini PCs, check out my should I get a mini PC this holiday season? guide.