This Ayaneo Slide gaming handheld with a full QWERTY keyboard will make it easier to surf the web or enter info into games

What you need to know

AYANEO is a tech company that produces gaming handhelds.

As of today, the new AYANEO Slide, a device with a full keyboard, is available for purchase.

There are a few different AYANEO Slide configurations to choose from and it comes in either black or white.

AYANEO has been on a roll this year releasing new gaming handhelds or announcing ones that will be coming in the near future. Today, the company revealed that its AYANEO Slide — a gaming handheld with a built-in keyboard and sliding screen — is now available for purchase.

AYANEO Slide | See at Indiegogo This sweet gaming handheld features a full keyboard complete with a Windows button and arrow keys. The screen slides up and down so you can play with the keyboard visible or covered. It's available in either black or white and in various configurations.

AYANEO Slide Price: Starting at $704

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

RAM: 16GB | 32GB | 64 GB

Storage: 512GB | 2TB | 4TB SSD

Screen: 6-inch IPS Floating Screen, 400nits

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Pixel density: 368 PPI

Max TDP: 28W

Battery capacity: 46.2Wh

Dimensions: 226 x 90 x 28.5mm

Weight: About 650g

The device is available in either black or white and features the titular sliding screen that covers the QWERTY keyboard when in its default position or slides up to make the full keyboard accessible. It's also worth noting that the AYANEO Slide features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U CPU and runs Windows 11 so it's not too surprising to see the full keyboard features a Windows button and arrow keys. These buttons will definitely make it easier to enter data into certain game menus or surf the web.

Meanwhile, it utilizes Hall-sensing joysticks and Linear Hall triggers with a vibration motor and six-axis gyroscope to add to the playing experience. The casing measures around 8.9 x 3.5 x 1.1 inches and the device weighs around 1.4 pounds.

As with AYANEO devices before it, interested consumers can purchase the AYANEO Slide at Indiegogo. Currently, the AYANEO Slide gaming systems are discounted as part of early bird purchases. The lowest-cost option with 16G RAM and 512GB of storage starts at $704 (a discount of 22% off from the full $905).

AYANEO Slide configurations and Early Bird prices

6GB RAM, 512GB SSD — $905 $704

$704 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD — $1,006 $805

$805 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD — $1,167 $966

$966 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD — $1,610 $1,308



Currently, the estimated shipping date for AYANEO Slide is sometime in the middle of December 2023. So, this could make for a good holiday gift.

Windows Central's take

There have been quite a few announcements and news surrounding AYANEO this year. We previously saw leaks for an AYANEO Flip and AYANEO Flip DS, which look somewhat similar to the AYANEO Slide but have a clamshell design rather than a sliding one. Then there was the AYANEO KUN, which was the first Windows gaming handheld to feature touchpads like the Steam Deck. On top of that, we also learned this year that the new Snapdragon G series mobile processors will be powering AYANEO's first Android gaming handheld when that releases sometime in the future.

It's been a very busy time for the company, which likely shows that it is doing well for itself. However, the fast production rate of new devices does make me wonder how much the company will support its devices long term. With each new release, older devices can become outdated and old. On the other hand, this also means that there's always something new to keep up with the latest tech and gaming needs. So if you're interested in handheld gaming, AYANEO does provide great Windows devices for your various gaming needs.

Having a full keyboard on a Windows gaming handheld does sound appealing and will make it far easier to surf the web, enter text into games, or use the device as an all-purpose writing device. So in that way, it really does make this one of the most versatile handhelds out there.