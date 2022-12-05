Cooler Master's ORB X is an immersive pod straight from WALL-E
The ORB X will immerse you in games or work, as it surrounds you with sound and privacy.
What you need to know
- Cooler Master just announced the ORB X, an immersive pod that has a built-in desk, chair, and monitor.
- The ORB X comes with either a single 34-inch monitor or a set of three 27-inch monitors.
- Cooler Master has not shared pricing information about the ORB X, but the semi-enclosed workstation is available for waitlist registration through the company's website.
Sure, the best computer monitors are nice, but what if they're just not as immersive as you'd like. Even an ultrawide monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G9 might not surround you as much as you'd like. Thankfully for those looking to dive into their work or gaming, Cooler Master just unveiled the ORB X, a fully immersive pod.
The ORB X is a semi-enclosed pod that has either a single 34-inch monitor or three 27-inch monitors. It has surround sound speakers that support spatial audio as well.
The chair inside the ORB X can be adjusted in six ways, including its adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and leg rest. It can also recline to take some of the strain off your rear and spread it across your body.
Built for both gaming and getting work done, the ORB X provides privacy with its semi-enclosed design. It may also help you focus, as you won't see as much of the outside world while sitting in the pod. The dome of the ORB X can be brought up or down with the push of a button.
The desk of the ORB X has enough space for a mouse, a keyboard, and some wiggle room for comfort. It also supports wireless charging for a phone or other devices.
Cooler Master has not shared pricing information about its innovative orb. The ORB X is, however, available for waitlist registration through the Cooler Master CMODX website. When it does start shipping, it will be available in both Arctic White and Universe Black.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
