HP's latest all-in-one desktops are made with coffee grounds in sustainability bid

What you need to know

HP ramps up sustainability efforts combining new materials and reclaimed and recycled parts on its latest all-in-one desktop.

The HP all-in-one 24- and 27-inch desktops contain, for the first time on a PC, recycled coffee grounds.

Additionally, it also contains recycled plastics, aluminum, and polyester as well as sustainable packaging that helps reduce the carbon footprint in shipping.

For power and performance, these desktops contain the latest silicon from AMD and Intel, and various configurations are offered.

A cup or two of coffee in the morning may be the daily ritual for many office workers, but what if your actual desktop PC had some coffee too? HP's latest 24- and 27-inch all-in-one desktops may not actually be fueled by coffee, but the finish of this PC was created, as part of its manufacturer's sustainability efforts, with recycled coffee grounds. HP claims that it is the first PC manufacturer to incorporate coffee into desktops or laptops of any kind with this innovative finishing process.

But the sustainability efforts do not end there; HP is using either recycled or reclaimed materials in its all-in-one.

"More than 40% of this all-in-one's enclosure contains post-consumer recycled plastics, 75% recycled aluminum is used on the arm stand, and 100% reclaimed polyester is used on the stand base," the company said in a statement at CES. And beyond the device, the packaging contains 100% sustainably sourced and recycled box packaging, which has been reduced in size by 62% compared to prior generations. This allows 66% more units to be placed on each pallet, helping to reduce the carbon footprint for shipping.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 HP 23.8-inch All-in-One Desktop HP 27-inch All-in-One Desktop OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processors Up to AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Intel Core i7-1355U Up to AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Intel Core i7-1355U Graphics Integrated AMD Graphics or Intel UHD/Xe Graphics Integrated AMD Graphics or Intel UHD/Xe Graphics Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Ports 2 SuperSpeed USB-A, 1 SuperSpeed USB-C, 2 USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 combo audio jack, 1 HDMI-out 1.4, 1 RJ-45 2 SuperSpeed USB-A, 1 SuperSpeed USB-C, 2 USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 combo audio jack, 1 HDMI-out 1.4, 1 RJ-45 Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Color Jack Black, Clay Bronze, Shell White Jack Black, Clay Bronze, Shell White Display 23.8-inch FHD touch (300 nits); 23.8-inch FHD non-touch (250 nits) 27-inch FHD IPS (300 nits) non-touch; 27-inch FHD (250 nits) touch Speakers Dual 2W Dual 2W Camera HP TrueVision 1080 FHD IR; HP TrueVision 720 HD HP TrueVision 1080 FHD IR; HP TrueVision 720 HD Dimensions (standard stand) 540.52 x 186.29 x 409.07 mm 612.5 x 186.29 x 440.95 mm Weight (standard stand) 5584 g 6574 g

For performance, the all-in-one desktops come in either AMD configurations that top out with a Ryzen 7 7730U processor or up to an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1355U silicon. The HP all-in-one relies on either Intel or AMD integrated graphics.

(Image credit: HP)

The systems can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of NVMe M.2 solid-state storage. Though there are plenty of USB-A ports, you'll only find a single USB-C slot on the device. Other ports include a combo audio jack, HDMI output port, and an Ethernet port.

There are options for either a FHD webcam with IR sensor or an HD webcam. Regardless of the camera configuration, you'll be able to pop the cam down when it's not needed for a cleaner aesthetic and for privacy. Both 24- and 27-inch all-in-one models come with a micro-edge bezels for a modern appearance around the screen, and you can opt for either a touch or non-touchscreen experience. The resolution of the display is capped at 1080p.

As an all-in-one, HP's desktop also comes with dual 2W speakers.

Both all-in-one models will be available in spring, HP said, but the company did not reveal pricing information at CES.