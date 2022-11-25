The Best All-in-One PC is $550 off for Black Friday

All-in-One PCs reduce clutter on your desk, but they often come with compromises when it comes to specs. That's not the case with the HP Envy 34 All-in-One, which sits atop our collection of the best All-in-One PCs. The only real downside of the PC is its price, but for Black Friday you can get the HP Envy 34 All-in-One for up to $550 off.

The Envy 34 runs on a 12th Gen Intel CPU (i5, i7, or i9). That chip is paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080, though there are less powerful options available. Unless you're a creator with a demanding workflow, the more budget-friendly model with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is likely your best option. That version also has the largest discount and lowest price.

Moving to the outside, the Envy 34 has a 34-inch 5K display that supports HDR. It's also anti-reflective, which makes it easier to view in bright rooms and near windows. The PC has built-in speakers that are tuned by Bang & Olufsen as well.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 34 All-in-One | From $2,000 $1,450 (opens in new tab) This All-in-One PC features a 34-inch 5K display and the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA. The most affordable model has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and an NVIDIA GeForce 1650, but you can move all the way up the spec sheet to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 if you'd like.

The Envy 34 All-in-One has a wide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. That screen is surrounded by thin bezels on the sides and along the top. You can place the PC's webcam in a variety of locations around the edge of the display to show off your work or yourself.

Unlike many All-in-One PCs, the HP Envy 34 is upgradeable. You can upgrade the RAM up to 128 GB and put in up to 2 TB of SSD storage as well. The panel you need to remove to upgrade the PC is magnetic, making things easier.

The HP Envy 34 comes with both a keyboard and a mouse, so you don't need to order anything else to complete your desk setup.