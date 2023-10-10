Windows Central's AI-powered Prime Day search bot finds you the best PC and Xbox deals with ONE click

Searching for the best deals for new laptops, PC accessories, Xbox hardware, headphones, and more can often be frustrating and time-consuming. Hours spent navigating various websites to find that new Xbox controller and comparing prices, only to find that the deal you thought was unbeatable is overshadowed by an even better offer elsewhere. We understand this frustration, so we have developed an AI-powered search tool to alleviate the stress of deal hunting.

Yeah, it's AI again. But hear me out.

Our innovative search tool utilizes AI technology to scour Windows Central and compile the most enticing deals for you. Can't find it here? No worries, we'll get you the answer you're looking for. No longer will you need to visit multiple websites, tediously searching for discounts or promotions. Simply enter your desired item or category, and it will efficiently sift through multiple sources of hand-picked content to present you with the best deals available—all in one place.

Give it a try below, let us know your thoughts in the comments, and give us some feedback!

How it works

Windows Central, part of Future media company, oversees a vast portfolio of popular websites like TechRadar, iMore, Android Central, Tom's Guide, Tom's Hardware, PC Gamer, Marie Claire, Homes & Gardens, RealHomes, Space.com, MusicRadar, Cycling News, Golf Monthly, Four Four Two, Guitarist, GamesRadar, T3, ShortList, What Hi-Fi, and many more.

Now, we have introduced an innovative search tool that utilizes OpenAI technology, incorporating the collective expertise of all our editorial teams into one convenient search box.

The tech searches our site first, but if it doesn't find anything, it'll search across our network of sites, taking just seconds to return some results with direct links to what you're looking for. It doesn't matter if it's a gaming laptop, a new motherboard, Xbox accessories, an iPad Air deal, a new golf bag, or a Dyson vacuum cleaner our tool will search and find it all (and only if it's a good deal).