Handheld gaming mode is officially rolling out to more than just the Xbox Ally — here's how you get it right now

News
By published

Windows 11 brings early testers a wave of new features, from handheld gaming upgrades to AI tweaks and system improvements.

Xbox Ally
The dedicated handheld mode is rolling out to more than just the Xbox Ally. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Microsoft has launched a new Windows 11 Insider build for both the Dev and Beta channels. This release is part of the upcoming 25H2 update cycle.

The headline feature here is the new console-style interface designed for handheld gaming PCs. It was previously limited to the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, and it is now beginning to roll out to more devices, including the MSI Claw. The goal is to give Windows handhelds a simple, console-like launcher that works better with controllers.