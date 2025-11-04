Handheld gaming mode is officially rolling out to more than just the Xbox Ally — here's how you get it right now

The dedicated handheld mode is rolling out to more than just the Xbox Ally.

Microsoft has launched a new Windows 11 Insider build for both the Dev and Beta channels. This release is part of the upcoming 25H2 update cycle.

The headline feature here is the new console-style interface designed for handheld gaming PCs. It was previously limited to the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, and it is now beginning to roll out to more devices, including the MSI Claw. The goal is to give Windows handhelds a simple, console-like launcher that works better with controllers.

There are other notable improvements too. The update includes an Ask Copilot option on the taskbar, Bluetooth LE shared audio, so two people can listen at once on supported Copilot+ devices, and upgrades to Windows on Arm app emulation.