HP unpacks AI capabilities and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key onto its latest lineup of Envy and Pavilion laptops

What you need to know

HP just unveiled its latest line of Envy and Pavilion laptops, which it refers to as "the broadest consumer portfolio of AI-enhanced laptops."

The entries include the Pavilion Aero, which HP refers to as "the world’s lightest AI-enhanced consumer laptop," the HP Pavilion 16-inch OLED display laptop, the new HP Envy x360 Laptop PC, HP Envy x360 2-in-1, and the HP Envy 17.3-inch laptop.

The laptops ship with many AI-powered features, including the dedicated Copilot key and HP Smart Sense, which optimizes the performance of your device.

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, many companies announced their plans to integrate AI across their products and services. The situation isn't any different at the MWC 2024 trade show in Barcelona. HP recently announced brand new laptops in its Envy and Pavilion ranges with AI capabilities designed to optimize the user's creativity and productivity while presenting a curated and personalized experience.

The new laptops come with AI-powered features such as 'HP Smart Sense,' which optimizes performance by managing typical features like fan noise and temperature. You'll get powerful Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen 8000 Series processors with dedicated NPUs for handling AI tasks, and the new Pavilion and Envy models feature a dedicated AI Copilot key alongside a 30-day trial of Otter.ai for help with transcribing video meetings.

Pavilion laptops are perfect for personalized computing

(Image credit: HP)

The Pavilion range expands with two new laptops: Pavilion Aero and Pavilion 16. The Aero is, at least according to HP, now the world's lightest 'AI-enhanced' consumer laptop, made of lightweight, recycled magnesium aluminum. It has a 13.3-inch display and uses the latest AMD Ryzen processors. It'll be available for purchase in May for a starting MSRP of $799.99.

The Pavilion 16, on the other hand, features a 16-inch OLED display, NVIDIA graphics on Intel models, and a larger precision touchpad alongside a backlit keyboard. It'll be available in April starting at $799.99 MSRP, with configuration options offering several Intel or AMD processors and an optional FHD IR camera for face detection. Either way, both Pavilion laptops come with HP's Fast Charge feature that allows you to juice up your device quickly with a lofty promised battery life of up to 19 hours.

The HP Envy series adapts to all your needs

(Image credit: HP)

HP is going all out with the new Envy series laptops, unveiling the new HP Envy x360 'Laptop PC' and HP Envy x360 2-in-1. You can choose between either a 14-inch or 16-inch version with Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, depending on your needs.

Both entries promise an impressive battery life of up to 17 hours, with the Intel version shipping with Thunderbolt 4 support. They'll also feature a 16:10 screen ratio and 'significant improvements' on the keyboard and touchpad.

Both models are expected to be available at HP and Best Buy in March 2024. The HP Envy x360 14 with Intel processors will be available at a starting price of $959.99, while the HP Envy x360 16 with Intel will be available for a starting price of $879.99 and the AMD version starts at $859.99.

(Image credit: HP)

Finally, the company is unveiling its HP Envy 17.3-inch laptop, which features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs for gaming and content creation. Predictably, a downside to including a dedicated graphics card is that it falls short in battery life compared to the rest, with up to 9 hours.

But it makes up with a larger touchpad, backlit keys, and AI-enabled presence-sensing technology for added security. It also ships with Wi-Fi 7 support for the fastest possible wireless networking speeds alongside Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C charging for enhanced performance and better connectivity. It's expected to be available in March at HP and Best Buy for a starting price of $1,299.99.