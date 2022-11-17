Intel Core i9-13900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: Which CPU is best?

Intel Core i9-13900K View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Intel's Core i9-13900K is the company's flagship processor for its 13th Gen family. It has the highest count of cores and threads, unlocking some serious performance. For More cores

Lower TDP

Faster boost clock speeds

Integrated GPU Against 10nm process

Less cache AMD Ryzen 9 7950X View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at GameStop (opens in new tab) If you want the best AMD performance, you're going to want to look at the Ryzen 9 7950X. It has the most cores from team red and is capable of taking on the 13900K. For 5nm TSMC process

More cache

Integrated GPU Against Slower boost clock speeds

Higher TDP

Fewer cores

Both the AMD Ryzen 7000 and 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors are very good. The Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X are the best of both families, capable of trading blows against one another in synthetic benchmarks and gaming. If we were to choose just one, the best CPU would be the Intel Core i9-13900K, but the Ryzen 9 7950X is a close second.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Released 2022 2022 Cores 24 16 Threads 32 32 Speed Up to 5.8GHz Up to 5.7GHz Cache 36MB 81MB GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon (2 cores) TDP 125W 170W Price $589 $799

The Intel Core i9-13900K has more physical cores and threads than AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X. There is a total of 24 compared to AMD's 16. Interestingly, the number of threads is the same due to how Intel utilizes a new hybrid core design, whilst AMD uses the traditional processor core design.

Only Intel's P-cores have two threads, which creates an uneven number of threads to cores. Intel is also using an older manufacturing process with a less efficient transistor design, which should be rectified once the company is able to shrink this process down to match what AMD is enjoying through rival TSMC.

Integrated graphics are present on both processors though Intel has the upper hand here with UHD Graphics 770. AMD's Radeon integrated GPU is only really used for video output and shouldn't be relied upon for heavy tasks such as gaming and video editing.

Then there's the thermal design power (TDP) of 125W for Intel and 170W for AMD, though both processors will happily pull 200W of power from the PSU and motherboard. We'll go into a little more detail regarding power and temperatures. Whether you're looking at 13th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 7000, you'll need a new motherboard (and likely new RAM).

Performance

The performance of the Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X are similar in real-world scenarios. Should you be gaming or playing around with creator software, either processor will be a solid choice for a PC build. Any processor with 16 or more physical cores is going to be impressive to those who haven't used anything close.

We'll first go into some synthetic benchmarks, which while don't represent an accurate look at how these CPUs will fare in the real world, do allow us to compare them with actual numbers. It's clear to see just how close the Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X fare (with the Ryzen 9 7900X thrown in for good measure).

Power consumption is roughly similar too. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-19300K will push hard and pull 200W from the power supply. This all depends on how good your cooling is, however. The better the cooling, the more these CPUs will be able to boost. By default, we're looking at 5.7GHz and 5.8GHz, respectively.

The temperatures of both processors under heavy load will surpass 90C and that's by design according to Intel and AMD. They're making full use of available thermal headroom, which wasn't the case with previous generations. This does result in far hotter temperatures but so long as your PC case is capable of exhausting the heat, you shouldn't notice a difference.

