Acer packed a Ryzen 7940H and RTX 4050 into the Swift X 16 laptop for creators

By Sean Endicott
published

Acer's new creator laptop packs the latest specs into a thin body.

Acer Swift X 16 laptop
(Image credit: Acer)

What you need to know

  • Acer just announced the Swift X 16.
  • The laptop runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7490H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.
  • It features a 3.2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
  • The Acer Swift X 16 goes on sale in July 2023 with a starting price of $1,250.

Acre just unveiled a new laptop for creators and designers this week. The Acer Swift X 16 runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. The Acer Swift X 16 launches in North America in July 2023 with a starting price of $1,250. The laptop will make its way to China and Europe in May and June, respectively.

While the Swift X16 has solid internals for a laptop, its flagship feature is its screen. The 3.2 OLED display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 16:10 screen covers 100% DCI-P3 and reaches 500 nits of brightness as well. It has a 0.2 ms response time and is VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certified.

To help keep the internals cool, the Swift X 16 has a TwinAir cooling system which Acer says increases air intake by up to 36%. A new turbo mode can also kick in when needed.

The laptop also features a 76Wh battery, which should help creators on the go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
CategorySpec
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 9 7940H
AMD Ryzen 7 7840H
AMD Ryzen 5 7640H
AMD Ryzen 7 7735H
AMD Ryzen 5 7535H
Operating systemWindows 11 Home
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
Memory16GB LPDDR5
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
Display16" OLED, 3.2K
16" IPS, LCD, 2560 x 1600
Camera1080p
AudioDTS:X Ultra Audio
Two front-facing speakers
Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction
Acer TrueHarmony
ConnectivityIntel Wi-Fi 6E
Ports2x USB-C
HDMI 2.1
microSD
Battery76Wh
Dimensions356 x 249.1 x 17.9 mm (14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches)
Weight1.9 kg (4.18 lbs)
Image 1 of 3
Acer Swift X 16 laptop
Acer Swift X 16 front (Image credit: Acer)

Several video conferencing features are built in to the Swift X 16 as well. It has a 1080p camera that uses Acer PurifiedView's AI features, including background blur, auto framing, and eye contact technology. Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction is supported as well, helping improve image quality in low-light situations.

AI is also used to reduce background noise through Acer PurifiedVoice.

The Swift X 16 supports both Windows Hello through a fingerprint reader and Wake on Voice for logging in.

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).