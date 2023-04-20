Acer packed a Ryzen 7940H and RTX 4050 into the Swift X 16 laptop for creators

What you need to know

Acer just announced the Swift X 16.

The laptop runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7490H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.

It features a 3.2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Acer Swift X 16 goes on sale in July 2023 with a starting price of $1,250.

Acre just unveiled a new laptop for creators and designers this week. The Acer Swift X 16 runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. The Acer Swift X 16 launches in North America in July 2023 with a starting price of $1,250. The laptop will make its way to China and Europe in May and June, respectively.

While the Swift X16 has solid internals for a laptop, its flagship feature is its screen. The 3.2 OLED display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 16:10 screen covers 100% DCI-P3 and reaches 500 nits of brightness as well. It has a 0.2 ms response time and is VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certified.

To help keep the internals cool, the Swift X 16 has a TwinAir cooling system which Acer says increases air intake by up to 36%. A new turbo mode can also kick in when needed.

The laptop also features a 76Wh battery, which should help creators on the go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Spec Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7940H

AMD Ryzen 7 7840H

AMD Ryzen 5 7640H

AMD Ryzen 7 7735H

AMD Ryzen 5 7535H Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Display 16" OLED, 3.2K

16" IPS, LCD, 2560 x 1600 Camera 1080p Audio DTS:X Ultra Audio

Two front-facing speakers

Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction

Acer TrueHarmony Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E Ports 2x USB-C

HDMI 2.1

microSD Battery 76Wh Dimensions 356 x 249.1 x 17.9 mm (14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches) Weight 1.9 kg (4.18 lbs)

Image 1 of 3 Acer Swift X 16 front (Image credit: Acer) Acer Swift X 16 back (Image credit: Acer) Acer Swift X 16 front (Image credit: Acer)

Several video conferencing features are built in to the Swift X 16 as well. It has a 1080p camera that uses Acer PurifiedView's AI features, including background blur, auto framing, and eye contact technology. Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction is supported as well, helping improve image quality in low-light situations.

AI is also used to reduce background noise through Acer PurifiedVoice.

The Swift X 16 supports both Windows Hello through a fingerprint reader and Wake on Voice for logging in.