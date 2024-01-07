Acer's latest Swift laptop refresh joins the AI boom with Intel Core Ultra and the new Copilot key
Acer brings AI smarts to its refreshed Swift range of laptops for 2024.
What you need to know
- Today at CES Acer announced new laptops as part of its Swift line-up.
- These new laptops are the Acer Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 and the Swift X 14.
- All three are powered by Intel's new Core Ultra processors bringing AI features and Microsoft Copilot.
Following on from Acer's launch last month of its new Swift Go 14 laptops featuring the all new Intel Core Ultra processors and a slew of AI features, the company has announced its 2024 range of Swift laptops including even newer Swift Go 14's, Swift Go 16 and the Swift X 14.
These all come with Acer's suite of software features such as Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 and Acer PurifiedView video enhancement. Underneath, Intel's new Core Ultra chips power the show, and the brand-new Microsoft Copilot key will be adorning the keyboards.
The Swift Go models offer 14- and 16-inch OLED designs and include Intel Wi-Fi 7, new usability features and AI powered abilities.
The Swift X 14 is made for content creators and students, with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, NVIDIA RTX-accelerated apps and loaded with NVIDIA Studio drivers. This is topped off with a Calman-Verified 2.8K OLED display.
Here's what James Li, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, had to say about the new range of Swift laptops:
Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Client Business Group at Intel had this to say:
Prices and availability for the new range are as follows:
- Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73/T) - Available in North America in March, starting at $749.99 and in EMEA in February, starting at €1099.
- Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72/T) - Available in North America in March, starting at $799.99 and in EMEA in February, starting at €1149.
- Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) - Available in North America in February, starting at $1399.99 and in EMEA in February, starting at €1799.
We reviewed the Acer Swift X 14 recently as well as the Swift X 16 a few months back. There were lots of positives to take from these laptops, and hopefully Acer has brought enough to the table for this upcoming 2024 range to improve on a promising formula.
As with Acer's competitors, 2024 laptops will be leaning hard into AI, not least with Microsoft leading the push with Copilot. By using Intel Core Ultra chips with the new built-in NPU, Acer's new Swift laptops will be able to benefit from on-device AI capabilities, too, with a raft of software expected to take advantage of it throughout the year.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Dan is a tech contributor on Windows Central. A long time Xbox gamer and former partner on Microsoft's retired streaming platform Mixer, he can often be found crying into a cup of tea whilst thinking about Windows Phone. You can follow Dan on Twitter where you will find him talking about tech, Formula 1 and his latest victories in Battle Royale games.