Best Laptop Bags of 2022

Laptops are made to be portable, and that means you might need some protection while you're on the go. Whether you're spending a little on a cheap machine or throwing all your cash at a premium device, you want to look after it. After all, you're probably going to keep it for a fair amount of time, longer than you might a smartphone. Let's jump right in and take a look at some of the best laptop bags on the market.

If we're making some suggestions

Any of the above laptop bags will offer protection and ample space for your other gear besides your PC, but if we're making some suggestions, we can't help but recommend the quality WaterField Tech Rolltop. It's relatively expensive, but if you want something that's going to last for years and comes with a lifetime warranty, this is it. All bags are handmade in San Francisco from high-quality materials — choose from waxed canvas or ballistic nylon — and you can choose from two sizes depending on whether you have a 13- or 15-inch laptop. The rolltop flap allows for easy expansion, and you'll have enough room whether you're taking a quick trip to the coffee shop or if you're heading out on a lengthy trip.

If you're on a tight budget, the JanSport City View (opens in new tab) backpack is no doubt a lot more attractive. It carries the standard JanSport durability both in materials and zippers, and it can be had in 10 different colors and styles. The laptop sleeve inside the main zippered compartment holds up to a 15-inch laptop, and the extra zippered pockets on the outside make accessing your smaller accessories a breeze. If you want to keep things simple, definitely check out this bag.