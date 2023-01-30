Ask Windows Central: Could Microsoft KILL Surface after recent layoffs?

Welcome to a new episode of Ask Windows Central, a show where we attempt to answer our community's most asked questions around Microsoft, Windows, Surface, Xbox, and the general tech industry. In today's episode, we answer questions about Surface hardware plans after recent layoffs, how Windows 12 could be shaped by AI, and our thoughts on the future of Cortana now AI is in play.

This week's episode features the following questions:

Is there any chance Cortana comes back stronger now that AI is more popular?

With the recent layoff announcement, do you expect there to be significant changes to the Surface portfolio?

With Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) do you think MS will bring back WP someday?

What A.I. features do you predict will be baked into Windows 12?

Why is the Lenovo dual-screen PC getting so much hype when the Surface Duo didn't?

Should Microsoft release a Mac Mini competitor?

If you have a question you'd like us to answer on the show, be sure to submit them in the comments below, or email daniel@windowscentral.com with "Ask Windows Central" in the subject line! You can also join the Windows Central Discord and ask questions in the dedicated #ask-wc channel.

If you're on Twitter, you can tweet your question with the #AskWindowsCentral tag included, and make sure you tag either @daniel_rubino or @zacbowden so we can see it.

If you have any feedback about the show format, please let us know. We're building this show around you, so if there's something you don't like or think we should change, we're all ears. We hope you enjoy the episode, and look forward to getting back to your questions in the next one.