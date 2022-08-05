Dell XPS 13 Plus deep dive: A chat with the experts behind Dell's laptop of the future (video)

What you need to know

Our executive editor Daniel Rubino recently sat down with members of the Dell XPS team to discuss the new XPS 13 Plus.

The XPS 13 Plus has a radical redesign that features an edge-to-edge keyboard, an invisible haptic touchpad, and a row of LED function keys.

Rubino and the folks from Dell also talked about the XPS lineup in general, including a brief discussion on what XPS stands for.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a futuristic-looking laptop that represents a dramatic shift in design. It features an invisible haptic touchpad, an edge-to-edge keyboard, and a row of LED function keys along the top. Our executive editor Daniel Rubino recently sat down with experts from Dell to talk about the new laptop, as well as the XPS lineup in general.

Dell Industrial Design Director Nicholas DiLoreto, who oversees the XPS, Alienware, and G Series lines, and Randall Heaton, Consumer Service Director at Dell, jumped on a virtual call with Rubino to discuss what into the XPS 13 Plus, how it differs from other devices, and how Dell approaches laptop design.

During the discussion, Rubino chats with Dell's experts about the radical redesign of the XPS 13 Plus as well as the development of the XPS line in general. He also covered some of the frequently asked questions we get about the XPS lineup, including if there will ever be an ARM-powered XPS, if the XPS 15 2-in-1 will ever return, and if Dell will have AMD-powered XPS devices.

For a bit of fun, Rubino asked what XPS stands for near the end of the interview. We won't spoil it here, but if you jump to the last couple of minutes of the video, you'll find out.