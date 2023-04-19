Dell's Latitude 9440 2-in-1, brings the best of the XPS 13 Plus to business users
Dell just launched its commercial flagship, the Latitude 9440 2-in-1.
What you need to know
- Dell just launched its Latitude 9440 2-in-1 laptop.
- The flexible PC runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and has Dell Optimizer suite to maximize performance.
- The Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's smallest 14-inch commercial laptop, according to Dell.
Dell announced a slew of Latitude laptops earlier this year. While the majority of them launched last month, Dell waited a bit to start shipping the Latitude 9440 2-in-1. The flexible laptop is the flagship of Dell's Latitude lineup. It's powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU. Alongside the new chip, it has Dell Optimizer to maximize performance.
The Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is available now starting at $2,369. If you max out the specs of the PC, including 64GB of RAM and support for 5G, you can spend over $4,350.
|Processor
|13th Gen Intel Core processors
Up to i7 vPro, RPL-U
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro / Home
Windows 10 Pro
|Memory
|Up to 64GB LPDDR5x SDRAM
6400MT/s (on-board)
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
|Display
|14" 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600) touch screen
IPS, 500-nits, sRGB 100%
Active Pen support
|Storage
|SSD M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe class 35
From 256GB, up to 2TB
|Audio
|2x top-firing speakers
2x bottom-firing speakers
2x noise-canceling microphones
Universal audio jack
|Battery
|60Whr
ExpressCharge Boost, ExpressCharge 1.0
|Power
|65W USB-C power adapter
60W USB-C ultralight mini power adapter
100W USB-C power adapter
|Networking
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.3
Intel 5000 advanced 5G WWAN (DW5931) eSIM
|Ports
|3x Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery and DisplayPort
1x External nano SIM card option
1x Optional touch fingerprint reader in power button
|Dimensions
|310.5 x 215 x 16.28mm / 14.92mm (rear/front)
|Weight
|1.535 kg
Dell topped out the spec sheet in several areas and included a lot of world's first in the Latitude 9440 2-in-1.
The Latitude 9440 2-in-1 has a touchpad that is 18% larger than previous generations. That trackpad is a Haptic Collaboration Touchpad, which is a first according to Dell. The laptop also has the world's first commercial zero-lattice keyboard.
Dell also claims that the Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC. It has a 16:10 display and thin bezels to help achieve that feat.
Some of the specs that are world's firsts in a commercial PC have appeared in other devices. For example, the Dell XPS 13 Plus has a zero-lattice keyboard for a while.
