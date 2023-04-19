Dell's Latitude 9440 2-in-1, brings the best of the XPS 13 Plus to business users

What you need to know

Dell just launched its Latitude 9440 2-in-1 laptop.

The flexible PC runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and has Dell Optimizer suite to maximize performance.

The Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's smallest 14-inch commercial laptop, according to Dell.

Dell announced a slew of Latitude laptops earlier this year. While the majority of them launched last month, Dell waited a bit to start shipping the Latitude 9440 2-in-1. The flexible laptop is the flagship of Dell's Latitude lineup. It's powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU. Alongside the new chip, it has Dell Optimizer to maximize performance.

The Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is available now starting at $2,369. If you max out the specs of the PC, including 64GB of RAM and support for 5G, you can spend over $4,350.

Image 1 of 4 Dell Latitude 5340 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook (Image credit: Dell) Dell Latitude 7340 (Image credit: Dell) Dell Latitude 9440 (Image credit: Dell)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 Processor 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Up to i7 vPro, RPL-U Operating system Windows 11 Pro / Home

Windows 10 Pro Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x SDRAM

6400MT/s (on-board) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) Display 14" 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600) touch screen

IPS, 500-nits, sRGB 100%

Active Pen support Storage SSD M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe class 35

From 256GB, up to 2TB Audio 2x top-firing speakers

2x bottom-firing speakers

2x noise-canceling microphones

Universal audio jack Battery 60Whr

ExpressCharge Boost, ExpressCharge 1.0 Power 65W USB-C power adapter

60W USB-C ultralight mini power adapter

100W USB-C power adapter Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.3

Intel 5000 advanced 5G WWAN (DW5931) eSIM Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery and DisplayPort

1x External nano SIM card option

1x Optional touch fingerprint reader in power button Dimensions 310.5 x 215 x 16.28mm / 14.92mm (rear/front) Weight 1.535 kg

Dell topped out the spec sheet in several areas and included a lot of world's first in the Latitude 9440 2-in-1.

The Latitude 9440 2-in-1 has a touchpad that is 18% larger than previous generations. That trackpad is a Haptic Collaboration Touchpad, which is a first according to Dell. The laptop also has the world's first commercial zero-lattice keyboard.

Dell also claims that the Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC. It has a 16:10 display and thin bezels to help achieve that feat.

Some of the specs that are world's firsts in a commercial PC have appeared in other devices. For example, the Dell XPS 13 Plus has a zero-lattice keyboard for a while.