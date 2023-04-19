Dell's Latitude 9440 2-in-1, brings the best of the XPS 13 Plus to business users

By Sean Endicott
Dell just launched its commercial flagship, the Latitude 9440 2-in-1.

Dell Latitude 9440
(Image credit: Dell)

What you need to know

  • Dell just launched its Latitude 9440 2-in-1 laptop.
  • The flexible PC runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and has Dell Optimizer suite to maximize performance.
  • The Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's smallest 14-inch commercial laptop, according to Dell.

Dell announced a slew of Latitude laptops earlier this year. While the majority of them launched last month, Dell waited a bit to start shipping the Latitude 9440 2-in-1. The flexible laptop is the flagship of Dell's Latitude lineup. It's powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU. Alongside the new chip, it has Dell Optimizer to maximize performance.

The Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is available now starting at $2,369. If you max out the specs of the PC, including 64GB of RAM and support for 5G, you can spend over $4,350.

Image 1 of 4
Dell Latitude 5340
Dell Latitude 5340 (Image credit: Dell)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1
Processor13th Gen Intel Core processors
Up to i7 vPro, RPL-U
Operating systemWindows 11 Pro / Home
Windows 10 Pro
MemoryUp to 64GB LPDDR5x SDRAM
6400MT/s (on-board)
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Display14" 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600) touch screen
IPS, 500-nits, sRGB 100%
Active Pen support
StorageSSD M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe class 35
From 256GB, up to 2TB
Audio2x top-firing speakers
2x bottom-firing speakers
2x noise-canceling microphones
Universal audio jack
Battery60Whr
ExpressCharge Boost, ExpressCharge 1.0
Power65W USB-C power adapter
60W USB-C ultralight mini power adapter
100W USB-C power adapter
NetworkingIntel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.3
Intel 5000 advanced 5G WWAN (DW5931) eSIM
Ports3x Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery and DisplayPort
1x External nano SIM card option
1x Optional touch fingerprint reader in power button
Dimensions310.5 x 215 x 16.28mm / 14.92mm (rear/front)
Weight1.535 kg

Dell topped out the spec sheet in several areas and included a lot of world's first in the Latitude 9440 2-in-1.

The Latitude 9440 2-in-1 has a touchpad that is 18% larger than previous generations. That trackpad is a Haptic Collaboration Touchpad, which is a first according to Dell. The laptop also has the world's first commercial zero-lattice keyboard.

Dell also claims that the Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is the world's smallest 14-inch commercial PC. It has a 16:10 display and thin bezels to help achieve that feat.

Some of the specs that are world's firsts in a commercial PC have appeared in other devices. For example, the Dell XPS 13 Plus has a zero-lattice keyboard for a while.

