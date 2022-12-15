Grab the best price on the Lenovo Yoga 7i at Best Buy in this Intel Evo sale
Already a bargain before it saved you $300!
You can get the Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop for just $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is a savings of about $300 off what it regularly goes for. This is the best price we've seen on this particular configuration. The deal is part of a larger sale going on at Best Buy right now discounting tons of Intel Evo machines. That being said, the Yoga 7i is some of the best value you're going to find here, especially at $300 off.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop
$1,000 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The convertible design and full touchscreen support mean you get a versatile machine, and the display has 2.5K resolution so it looks beautiful, too. It has plenty of power and storage as well.
When we reviewed the Yoga 7i in August we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. Cale Hunt said, "it's safe to say you're going to get a great PC no matter which one you choose." He praised the long-lasting battery life, the cool thermals, and the design while saying all those features, "contribute to a splendid user experience."
This model includes an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Since it's on the Intel Evo platform, you know you're getting a smooth user experience with a battery life that should last most of the day, fast Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, and multiple USB ports including USB-C ports. Other features include an SD card reader to help you expand your storage, a front-facing webcam, and Dolby Atmos support for the speakers.
Probably the best part of the laptop, though, is its 16-inch display. It has a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, full touchscreen support, and the ability to flip from laptop to tablet.
