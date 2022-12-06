HP Elite Dragonfly G3 5G review: The best 13-inch laptop I have ever used is also the lightest

Weighing just 2.2lbs, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has everything we want in a pro-level business laptop. Excellent speakers, 5MP front cam, good performance, excellent keyboard and touchpad, and a tall 3:2 display. Get the optional 5G for even more mobility.

I’ve used many laptops over the years, and a few stick out from the bunch. Some are HP EliteBooks, others Lenovo ThinkPads, and a few Surface Pros and Surface Laptop Studios come to mind.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 (with optional 5G) is one of those laptops. I’ve used it for the last eight weeks for personal use and extensive travel, e.g., my Israel trip with Intel. When first announced back at CES 2022, I thought it was a strange departure from the previous Elite Dragonfly models (more on that below). But after using it, I now get what HP is going for: A super light, long-lasting, ultra-mobile laptop that delivers in all the primary areas.

So, while I know the Elite Dragonfly G3 may be priced out of range for your average user, you can’t go wrong for the executive who wants the best Windows 11 laptop for work. Here’s why.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3: Price, availability, and specs

Like many business laptops from HP, there are pre-configured models of the Elite Dragonfly G3 and the ability to customize it based on display, processor, and connectivity preferences (not to mention controlling for price).

The base unit starts at $1,394 (discounted) and comes with a 13th Gen Core i5 U-series processor, WUXGA+ touch display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. In addition, it has Windows 10 Pro on board as a downgrade from Windows 11 Pro, which is vital for some orgs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category HP Elite Dragonfly G3 Display 13.5-inch 3:2

WUXGA (1920x1280) or 3K2K OLED (400 nits) Processor Intel 12th Gen

Intel vPRO, Intel Evo Graphics Intel Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Front Camera 5MP (separate RGB and IR sensors) with HP Sure Shutter Security Windows Hello IR and fingerprint Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional: 4G LTE, 5G, NFC, Tile Ports 1x USB-A 3.1 (charging port)

2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)

HDMI 2.0

Nano SIM slot

Combo Headphone/Mic Audio Quad speakers with discrete amplifiers Battery HP Long Life 4-cell 45WHr and 6-cell 68WHr

Fast Charge

Up to 100W Type-C charger Dimensions 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm (16.9mm in AG)

11.71 x 8.68 x .65 in (.35 in AG) Weight Starting at 2.20 lbs. / .99 kg (Weight will vary by configuration) Colors Slate blue or Natural Silver Hybrid Mg/Al

If you max out the Elite Dragonfly G3, you get 32GB of RAM, Core i7-1265U, Anti-Glare WLED UWVA WUXGA+ (1920x1280) Touchscreen, 1000 nits, with Sure View Reflect Privacy, 1TB storage, Intel 5G, and NFC for a hefty $2,971.50 $2,122 (HP is now running some excellent sales on it).

For those who want a higher resolution, premium display, there is the ability to configure the Elite Dragonfly G3 with an OLED UWVA 3k2k (3000x2000) Touchscreen.

The cheapest 5G option uses a Core i5 and 16GB of RAM for $2,000.

Our review unit has a Core i7-1265U vPro, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, Intel 5G, and a BrightView WLED UWVA WUXGA+ (1920x1280) non-touch display, which comes in just under $2,500 ($1,769 discounted).

HP Elite Dragonfly G3: Design and ports

The Elite Dragonfly series from HP is a cross between its premium consumer laptops (Spectre) and its business-class PCs (EliteBooks). It’s all the bells and whistles with the latest tech available. However, it also focuses on being as light as possible, hence the price tag.

Coming in at just 2.2 lbs (< 1kg), the Elite Dragonfly G3 is so light it feels hollow. Some will mistake this for feeling cheap, but criticisms go away once you start using the laptop. The laptop is also thin, but it’s not going for any records, as having a sizeable 68WHr battery is more important. Good choice, HP. It being lightweight is one reason I keep picking it for my travels.

The build quality is outstanding, and the Slate Blue colorway in this review unit is a muted grayish blue that adds a bit of flair while remaining professional. Overall, it’s a clean and minimal design, and HP’s mirror logo adds some panache.

The port selection will make any PC user envious. For one, there’s a full HDMI port, which is rare nowadays in a laptop this size. HP also has its drop-jaw USB-A port for thumb drives. There are also two Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with one on each side, aka the correct way to do Type-C ports, as it gives the user more latitude when charging or using peripherals.

Finally, there’s a headphone jack on the right side and on the left, the SIM slot, which doesn’t require a tool to open (you press in, and it pops out). This is perfect for the road warrior who hates dongles and adapters.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3: Display and webcam

Changing it up this year, the Elite Dragonfly G3’s 13.5-inch display goes from 16:9 to 3:2 – the same aspect as Surface Laptops. Few laptops use 3:2 as it’s narrower and taller than the more common 16:10. But I like HP’s choice here as you see much more information in an Excel sheet or Word document.

The full HD display is sharp (despite being on the low end for resolution) and a joy to work on. The tradeoff with full HD is a better price and longer battery life.

Out of the box, the screen gets 98% sRGB, 74% AdobeRGB, and 78% DCI-P3 for the color gamut, but it can be calibrated to 100% sRGB. That’s fine for photo editing, and colors look good, especially if you enable the Adaptive Color sensor, which changes the display’s color based on ambient lighting conditions.

HP BrightView also means the screen is glossy, but HP offers an anti-glare option, so you can’t complain. Brightness peaks at 407 nits, just above the quoted 400 nits by HP.

HP’s 5MP front-facing camera with separated RGB and IR sensors) is marvelous. Excellent software can auto-frame, enhance lighting, blur your background, and use filters to improve your appearance (skin smoothing). It’s easily one of the best webcams I have ever used, rivaled only by the HP Dragonfly Folio G3, which has a massive 8MP front camera, and the new Surface Pro 9 5G (ARM). There is also noise reduction, which works well enough.

For security, HP has its privacy shutter for the webcam, which is enabled by a dedicated keyboard button. Tap it, and a little internal shutter covers the lens. Only HP offers this feature, and it’s so good. There is also a dedicated key to mute your microphone with an LED to let you know it’s enabled. Logging into Windows can be accomplished via face recognition or the fingerprint reader, which is ideal if you leave the privacy shutter enabled all the time. HP’s Wolf Security functions also offer enhanced malware protection for software and web browsing.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3: Keyboard, touchpad, audio

The keyboard and touchpad on the Elite Dragonfly G3 are also the best I have used. The keyboard is a bit softer (mushier) than HP’s standard EliteBooks, but I also didn’t suffer hand fatigue from typing for long durations. It’s one of those keyboards you get used to immediately, but it feels odd at first.

The touchpad is massive, and despite not being haptic, it is deadly accurate, smooth, and has an enjoyable soft click when pressed. Around the trackpad is just a hint of chrome chamfer, which is gorgeous when it catches the light.

Audio is rich and handled by four B&O-tuned speakers, each with discrete amps. Two are on top of the laptop, while the other two are on the bottom front, where the laptop curves slightly, giving some clearance. These are outstanding speakers, and the Audio Playbook Tools software with a 10-band equalizer and HP Dynamic Audio (auto, music, movie, or voice) lets you tune it to your liking.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3: 4G LTE and 5G

The combo 4G and 5G Intel modem worked flawlessly. Drop in a physical SIM, and this laptop is good on all networks. Don’t have a SIM or are traveling? Use the eSIM function as I did in Israel. Getting off the plane and having this laptop instantly connected with 4G data is tremendous, allowing me to work anywhere on the Intel tour.

I never had any issues with reception or performance.

HP gets some credit for not needing a SIM tool, either. Instead, the slot is on the left side, and you push in to eject the SIM tray, add the SIM, and push it back into place.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3: Performance and battery life

In our benchmark results, the Dragonfly hardly blows away the competition, but performance is better than the raw processor speed: It’s the sum of the components that matter. While the Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1265U is not the fastest I have used, thanks to the ten cores, it is still darn fast and responsive. I never had issues using Adobe Photoshop Elements or doing other "information worker" type tasks like web, email, heavy browser usage, Microsoft Office, Slack, etc.