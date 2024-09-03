HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 brings the power (and efficiency) of Intel’s new Core Ultra Series 2 processors to creators
The new OmniBook range from HP is expanding with the Ultra Flip 14 in late September, and it also boasts Intel’s new Series 2 Ultra processors.
What you need to know
- HP announced the new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 laptop powered by Intel’s just-announced Core Ultra Series 2 processors.
- The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 “is designed to empower freelancer creators to work and create differently” and includes support for pen and inking thanks to its 2-in-1 design.
- The laptop is “co-engineered with Intel to optimize performance gen over gen, along with improved graphics.”
- Look for the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 to start shipping later in September starting at $1,499.
HP is joining the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 bandwagon with its new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop, or just OmniBook Ultra Flip 14, which is still a mouthful but describes the next-gen AI PC perfectly.
The “Ultra” in the name is due to the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor announced today at IFA in Berlin, Germany. Codenamed “Lunar Lake,” these new processors are supposed to be as efficient as Qualcomm’s Arm chips while also being more powerful in core speeds and GPU power.
The “Flip” refers to the fact that this is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, something familiar to any fan of the best Windows 2-in-1 laptops. And “14” is the size of the (2880 x 1800) OLED, multitouch-enabled, 48-120 Hz display with HDR500.
CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2)
Graphics: Intel Arc
NPU: 48 TOPS
RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533
Storage: Up to 2TB SSD at launch
Display: 14-inch (2880 x 1800), OLED, touch, 48-120 Hz, HD500
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 & Bluetooth 5.4
Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1x USB-C, headphone/mic
Colors: Atmospheric blue, Eclipse gray
Weight: 2.97lbs (1.34kg)
Pricing: Starts at $1,499
As far as other features are concerned, HP is not skimping out on any as users can configure it up to 32GB of super-fast LPDDR5x-8533 RAM, 2TB of PCIe Gen4 for storage, and get a couple of Thunderbolt 4 ports and one Type-C 10Gbps with Power Delivery. There’s also next-gen Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, and the 2.97lb laptop has a decent 64WHr battery for those new Core Ultra 200v chips, including up to the most powerful Core Ultra 9 288V with 8 cores and up to 5.1GHz Turbo Boost.
Indeed, those Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips are the big attraction here as Intel promises significantly better battery life with its new architecture. In a device like the Dell XPS 13, which is available with Intel Core Ultra Series 1, Series 2, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 80-100, Intel claims that on the UL Procyon Office Productivity test, Core Ultra Series 2 gets 20.1 hours while Qualcomm “only” gets 18.4 hours. Intel does all this while delivering 20% higher performance per watt than Qualcomm.
Of course, we’ll need to get our hands on Intel’s latest chips later this month to put them to the test, but the company seems confident in its achievements and that it can best where Qualcomm is currently at in the PC market.
Speaking of competition, Intel says the Core Ultra Series 2 can get up to 48 TOPS of AI power from the NPU and up to 120 TOPS when combining the CPU, GPU, and NPU, making it one of the most powerful non-NVIDIA mobile processors.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Back to HP’s OmniBook Ultra Flip 14, HP notes that it worked closely with Intel on the design and hardware of the device, ensuring that it best represents what Core Ultra Series 2 can deliver.
From today’s press release: “At a high level, the new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is designed to empower freelancer creators to work and create differently. This new form factor from HP is built grounds up to work and create with AI in multiple form factors.”
- Design: Use the pen and ink to create, edit, and sketch from anywhere/on-the-go in a sleek and slim 360 design.
- Security: Create from anywhere with the best security – equipped with HP’s Wolf security platform and with a major performance upgrade, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.
- Performance: Co-engineered with Intel to optimize performance gen over gen, along with improved graphics.
- Personalization: Includes HP AI Companion, a personal built-in AI assistant that will elevate your everyday tasks for an added level of personalization.
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Pricing and availability
HP says you can preorder the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 starting today at HP.com in the US for a late September release. Pricing starts at $1,499, although the preorder model is priced slightly higher at $1,699, likely due to the higher specs that most people will opt for.
Overall, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 looks like a nice addition to HP’s growing line of OmniBooks, which includes an AMD OmniBook Ultra and Qualcomm-based OmniBook X, both of which are traditional clamshell 14-inch laptops.
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 | Starting at $1,499 at HP.com
HP's latest OmniBook is a 2-in-1 convertible powered by Intel's brand-new Core Ultra Series processor, which is claimed to be faster and more battery efficient than Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips. The new laptop for creators is now available for preorder with an expected ship date of later in September.
🎒The best Back to School deals📝
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $29.99 at CDKeys (Save $20!)
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme) | $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 🎧Sony WH1000XM5 ANC Headphones | $329.99 at Best Buy (Save $70!)
- 🕹️Starfield Premium Upgrade (Xbox & PC) | $27.69 at CDKeys (Save $7!)
- 📺LG UltraGear OLED Curved Monitor 39 | $996.99 at Amazon (Save $503!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 Laptop (RTX 4050) | $599 at Walmart (Save $380!)
- 🕹️God of War: Ragnarök (PC, Steam) | $52.09 at CDKeys (Save $8!)
- 💻Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon | $1,481.48 at Lenovo (Save $1,368!)
- 🎧Bose QuietComfort ANC Headphones| $249.00 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 🎮 Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $229.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🕹️Hi-Fi RUSH (PC, Steam) | $8.99 at CDKeys (Save $21!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Mouse | $46.99 at Best Buy (Save $23!)
- 🖥️Lenovo ThinkStation P3 (Core i5 vPro) | $879.00 at Lenovo (Save $880!)
Daniel Rubino is the Editor-in-chief of Windows Central. He is also the head reviewer, podcast co-host, and analyst. He has been covering Microsoft since 2007, when this site was called WMExperts (and later Windows Phone Central). His interests include Windows, laptops, next-gen computing, and watches. He has been reviewing laptops since 2015 and is particularly fond of 2-in-1 convertibles, ARM processors, new form factors, and thin-and-light PCs. Before all this tech stuff, he worked on a Ph.D. in linguistics, watched people sleep (for medical purposes!), and ran the projectors at movie theaters because it was fun.