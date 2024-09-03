HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 brings the power (and efficiency) of Intel’s new Core Ultra Series 2 processors to creators

What you need to know

HP announced the new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 laptop powered by Intel’s just-announced Core Ultra Series 2 processors.

The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 “is designed to empower freelancer creators to work and create differently” and includes support for pen and inking thanks to its 2-in-1 design.

The laptop is “co-engineered with Intel to optimize performance gen over gen, along with improved graphics.”

Look for the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 to start shipping later in September starting at $1,499.

HP is joining the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 bandwagon with its new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop, or just OmniBook Ultra Flip 14, which is still a mouthful but describes the next-gen AI PC perfectly.

The “Ultra” in the name is due to the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor announced today at IFA in Berlin, Germany. Codenamed “Lunar Lake,” these new processors are supposed to be as efficient as Qualcomm’s Arm chips while also being more powerful in core speeds and GPU power.

The “Flip” refers to the fact that this is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, something familiar to any fan of the best Windows 2-in-1 laptops. And “14” is the size of the (2880 x 1800) OLED, multitouch-enabled, 48-120 Hz display with HDR500.

OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 specs CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2)

Graphics: Intel Arc

NPU: 48 TOPS

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533

Storage: Up to 2TB SSD at launch

Display: 14-inch (2880 x 1800), OLED, touch, 48-120 Hz, HD500

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 & Bluetooth 5.4

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1x USB-C, headphone/mic

Colors: Atmospheric blue, Eclipse gray

Weight: 2.97lbs (1.34kg)

Pricing: Starts at $1,499



As far as other features are concerned, HP is not skimping out on any as users can configure it up to 32GB of super-fast LPDDR5x-8533 RAM, 2TB of PCIe Gen4 for storage, and get a couple of Thunderbolt 4 ports and one Type-C 10Gbps with Power Delivery. There’s also next-gen Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, and the 2.97lb laptop has a decent 64WHr battery for those new Core Ultra 200v chips, including up to the most powerful Core Ultra 9 288V with 8 cores and up to 5.1GHz Turbo Boost.

Indeed, those Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips are the big attraction here as Intel promises significantly better battery life with its new architecture. In a device like the Dell XPS 13, which is available with Intel Core Ultra Series 1, Series 2, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 80-100, Intel claims that on the UL Procyon Office Productivity test, Core Ultra Series 2 gets 20.1 hours while Qualcomm “only” gets 18.4 hours. Intel does all this while delivering 20% higher performance per watt than Qualcomm.

Of course, we’ll need to get our hands on Intel’s latest chips later this month to put them to the test, but the company seems confident in its achievements and that it can best where Qualcomm is currently at in the PC market.

Speaking of competition, Intel says the Core Ultra Series 2 can get up to 48 TOPS of AI power from the NPU and up to 120 TOPS when combining the CPU, GPU, and NPU, making it one of the most powerful non-NVIDIA mobile processors.

Back to HP’s OmniBook Ultra Flip 14, HP notes that it worked closely with Intel on the design and hardware of the device, ensuring that it best represents what Core Ultra Series 2 can deliver.

From today’s press release: “At a high level, the new OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is designed to empower freelancer creators to work and create differently. This new form factor from HP is built grounds up to work and create with AI in multiple form factors.”

Design: Use the pen and ink to create, edit, and sketch from anywhere/on-the-go in a sleek and slim 360 design.

Use the pen and ink to create, edit, and sketch from anywhere/on-the-go in a sleek and slim 360 design. Security: Create from anywhere with the best security – equipped with HP’s Wolf security platform and with a major performance upgrade, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.

Create from anywhere with the best security – equipped with HP’s Wolf security platform and with a major performance upgrade, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. Performance: Co-engineered with Intel to optimize performance gen over gen, along with improved graphics.

Co-engineered with Intel to optimize performance gen over gen, along with improved graphics. Personalization: Includes HP AI Companion, a personal built-in AI assistant that will elevate your everyday tasks for an added level of personalization.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Pricing and availability

HP says you can preorder the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 starting today at HP.com in the US for a late September release. Pricing starts at $1,499, although the preorder model is priced slightly higher at $1,699, likely due to the higher specs that most people will opt for.

Overall, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 looks like a nice addition to HP’s growing line of OmniBooks, which includes an AMD OmniBook Ultra and Qualcomm-based OmniBook X, both of which are traditional clamshell 14-inch laptops.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 | Starting at $1,499 at HP.com HP's latest OmniBook is a 2-in-1 convertible powered by Intel's brand-new Core Ultra Series processor, which is claimed to be faster and more battery efficient than Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips. The new laptop for creators is now available for preorder with an expected ship date of later in September.