HP refreshes its Envy laptops, including world's first 'IMAX Enhanced' PC

HP just refreshed its Envy laptop lineup, including new models of its Envy x360 (14inch), Envy x360 (15.6-inch), and Envy 17.

The Envy x360 (15.6-inch) is the flagship of the family, and it is the first IMAX Enhanced PC.

To earn an IMAX Enhanced certification, systems have to meet a set of standards, such as supporting a taller aspect ratio and meeting thresholds for color, brightness, and sonic fidelity.

The Envy x360 14-inch is available now starting at $850.

The Envy x360 15.6-inch (from $850) and Envy 17 (from $1,150) launch in April and May, respectively.

HP just revamped its Envy lineup of laptops for 2023. The PCs are now powered by 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs. The Envy x360 14-inch, Envy x360 15.6-inch, and Envy 17 have all been refreshed.

The Envy x360 15.6-inch is an IMAX Enhanced PC, which promises an immersive viewing experience for supported content.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Envy x360 (14") Envy x360 (15.6") Envy 17.3 Operating system Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i7-1355U

Intel Core i5-1335U

Intel Core i7-1355U

Intel Core i5-1335U

Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Core i5-13500H

Intel Core i7-1355U Graphics Intel Iris Xe NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Intel Iris Xe NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Memory 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM

8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM Intel Iris Xe Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe Display 35.6 cm (14") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass,micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC 15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, IMAX Enhanced Certified

15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edgeglass, micro-edge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edgeglass, micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC 17.3", 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), IPS ,Low Blue Light, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3

17.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB

17.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, 300nits, 100% sRGB Camera HP True Vision 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual arraydigital microphones IR Camera for Windows Hello IR Camera for Windows Hello Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Dual speakers

HP Audio Boost Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Dual speakers

HP Audio Boost

DTS:X Ultra Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Dual speakers

HP Audio Boost Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleepand Charge)

2x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate

HDMI 2.1

microSD media card reader

headphone/microphone combo

HP Tilt Pen 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C

USB Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge)

2x USB Type-A

HDMI 2.1

headphone/microphone combo

HP Tilt Pe 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C

DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge)

2x USB Type-A

HDMI 2.1

USB Type-A

headphone/microphone combo Battery 43Wh

Fast charge 55Wh

Fast charge 55Wh

Fast charge Dimensions 32.21 (W) x 21.08 (D) x 1.91 (H) cm (12.68 (W) x 8.30 (D) x 0.75 (H) in) 35.74 (W) x 22.83 (D) x 1.83 (H) cm (14.07 (W) x 8.99 (D) x 0.72 (H) in) Row 11 - Cell 3 Weight 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) Up to 1.8 kg (4.13 lbs) Up to 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs)

If you haven't heard of an IMAX Enhanced PC, don't worry. The HP Envy x360 (15.6") is the first PC to ever hold the certification. Somewhat similar to how Intel Evo works, IMAX Enhanced PCs have to meet a set of standards. Most notably, any IMAX Enhanced PC needs to be able to show content created for IMAX in a tall aspect ratio. Only a small group of titles support the format at launch, all of which are on Disney Plus. The IMAX Enhanced website breaks down the standard in more detail and lists all the titles that support it.

"IMAX Enhanced certified devices meet strict performance standards across viewing mode, resolution, color, brightness, contrast, and sonic fidelity," reads the site.

"Defined by a certification committee of IMAX, DTS and Hollywood’s leading technical specialists, IMAX Enhanced certified devices deliver IMAX signature picture and DTS immersive sound in the home."

Image 1 of 10 HP Envy 17 (Image credit: HP) HP Envy 17 (Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 14-inch (Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 14-inch (Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 14-inch (Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 14-inch (Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 14-inch (Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 15.6-inch (Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 15.6-inch (Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 15.6-inch (Image credit: HP)

HP improved the screen-to-body ratios of both Envy x360 laptops and upgraded their webcams as well. Those cameras include manual privacy shutters and automatic lock and wake features for security.

The Envy x360 14-inch is already available with a starting price of $850. The Envy x360 15.6-inch launches in April with a starting price of $950. Those looking for the Envy 17 will have to wait until May and pay at least $1,150.