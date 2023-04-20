HP refreshes its Envy laptops, including world's first 'IMAX Enhanced' PC

The latest Envy x360 is built for viewing IMAX content on the go.

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch
What you need to know

  • HP just refreshed its Envy laptop lineup, including new models of its Envy x360 (14inch), Envy x360 (15.6-inch), and Envy 17.
  • The Envy x360 (15.6-inch) is the flagship of the family, and it is the first IMAX Enhanced PC.
  • To earn an IMAX Enhanced certification, systems have to meet a set of standards, such as supporting a taller aspect ratio and meeting thresholds for color, brightness, and sonic fidelity.
  • The Envy x360 14-inch is available now starting at $850.
  • The Envy x360 15.6-inch (from $850) and Envy 17 (from $1,150) launch in April and May, respectively.

HP just revamped its Envy lineup of laptops for 2023. The PCs are now powered by 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs. The Envy x360 14-inch, Envy x360 15.6-inch, and Envy 17 have all been refreshed.

The Envy x360 15.6-inch is an IMAX Enhanced PC, which promises an immersive viewing experience for supported content.

CategoryEnvy x360 (14")Envy x360 (15.6")Envy 17.3
Operating systemWindows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro		Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro		Windows 11 Home
ProcessorIntel Core i7-1355U
Intel Core i5-1335U
Intel Core i7-1355U
Intel Core i5-1335U
Intel Core i7-13700H
Intel Core i5-13500H
Intel Core i7-1355U
GraphicsIntel Iris XeNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
Intel Iris Xe		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
Memory16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM
8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM		16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAMIntel Iris Xe
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe NVMeUp to 1TB PCIe NVMeUp to 1TB PCIe NVMe
Display35.6 cm (14") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass,micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, IMAX Enhanced Certified
15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edgeglass, micro-edge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edgeglass, micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC		17.3", 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), IPS ,Low Blue Light, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3
17.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB
17.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, 300nits, 100% sRGB
CameraHP True Vision 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual arraydigital microphonesIR Camera for Windows HelloIR Camera for Windows Hello
AudioAudio by Bang & Olufsen
Dual speakers
HP Audio Boost		Audio by Bang & Olufsen
Dual speakers
HP Audio Boost
DTS:X Ultra		Audio by Bang & Olufsen
Dual speakers
HP Audio Boost
ConnectivityIntel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3		Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3		Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
PortsUSB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleepand Charge)
2x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate
HDMI 2.1
microSD media card reader
headphone/microphone combo
HP Tilt Pen		2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C
USB Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge)
2x USB Type-A
HDMI 2.1
headphone/microphone combo
HP Tilt Pe		2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C
DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)
USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge)
2x USB Type-A
HDMI 2.1
USB Type-A
headphone/microphone combo
Battery43Wh
Fast charge		55Wh
Fast charge		55Wh
Fast charge
Dimensions 32.21 (W) x 21.08 (D) x 1.91 (H) cm (12.68 (W) x 8.30 (D) x 0.75 (H) in)35.74 (W) x 22.83 (D) x 1.83 (H) cm (14.07 (W) x 8.99 (D) x 0.72 (H) in)Row 11 - Cell 3
Weight1.5 kg (3.3 lbs)Up to 1.8 kg (4.13 lbs)Up to 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs)

If you haven't heard of an IMAX Enhanced PC, don't worry. The HP Envy x360 (15.6") is the first PC to ever hold the certification. Somewhat similar to how Intel Evo works, IMAX Enhanced PCs have to meet a set of standards. Most notably, any IMAX Enhanced PC needs to be able to show content created for IMAX in a tall aspect ratio. Only a small group of titles support the format at launch, all of which are on Disney Plus. The IMAX Enhanced website breaks down the standard in more detail and lists all the titles that support it.

"IMAX Enhanced certified devices meet strict performance standards across viewing mode, resolution, color, brightness, contrast, and sonic fidelity," reads the site.

"Defined by a certification committee of IMAX, DTS and Hollywood’s leading technical specialists, IMAX Enhanced certified devices deliver IMAX signature picture and DTS immersive sound in the home."

HP Envy 17
HP Envy 17

HP improved the screen-to-body ratios of both Envy x360 laptops and upgraded their webcams as well. Those cameras include manual privacy shutters and automatic lock and wake features for security.

The Envy x360 14-inch is already available with a starting price of $850. The Envy x360 15.6-inch launches in April with a starting price of $950. Those looking for the Envy 17 will have to wait until May and pay at least $1,150.

This convertible laptop runs on the latest internals from Intel, including up to an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU. It can flip around into various modes and supports both touch and an included pen.

