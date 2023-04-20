HP refreshes its Envy laptops, including world's first 'IMAX Enhanced' PC
The latest Envy x360 is built for viewing IMAX content on the go.
What you need to know
- HP just refreshed its Envy laptop lineup, including new models of its Envy x360 (14inch), Envy x360 (15.6-inch), and Envy 17.
- The Envy x360 (15.6-inch) is the flagship of the family, and it is the first IMAX Enhanced PC.
- To earn an IMAX Enhanced certification, systems have to meet a set of standards, such as supporting a taller aspect ratio and meeting thresholds for color, brightness, and sonic fidelity.
- The Envy x360 14-inch is available now starting at $850.
- The Envy x360 15.6-inch (from $850) and Envy 17 (from $1,150) launch in April and May, respectively.
HP just revamped its Envy lineup of laptops for 2023. The PCs are now powered by 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs. The Envy x360 14-inch, Envy x360 15.6-inch, and Envy 17 have all been refreshed.
The Envy x360 15.6-inch is an IMAX Enhanced PC, which promises an immersive viewing experience for supported content.
|Category
|Envy x360 (14")
|Envy x360 (15.6")
|Envy 17.3
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-1355U
Intel Core i5-1335U
|Intel Core i7-1355U
Intel Core i5-1335U
|Intel Core i7-13700H
Intel Core i5-13500H
Intel Core i7-1355U
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
Intel Iris Xe
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|Memory
|16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM
8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM
|16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe
|Display
|35.6 cm (14") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass,micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
|15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, IMAX Enhanced Certified
15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edgeglass, micro-edge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edgeglass, micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
|17.3", 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), IPS ,Low Blue Light, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3
17.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB
17.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, 300nits, 100% sRGB
|Camera
|HP True Vision 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual arraydigital microphones
|IR Camera for Windows Hello
|IR Camera for Windows Hello
|Audio
|Audio by Bang & Olufsen
Dual speakers
HP Audio Boost
|Audio by Bang & Olufsen
Dual speakers
HP Audio Boost
DTS:X Ultra
|Audio by Bang & Olufsen
Dual speakers
HP Audio Boost
|Connectivity
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
|Ports
|USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleepand Charge)
2x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate
HDMI 2.1
microSD media card reader
headphone/microphone combo
HP Tilt Pen
|2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C
USB Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge)
2x USB Type-A
HDMI 2.1
headphone/microphone combo
HP Tilt Pe
|2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C
DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)
USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge)
2x USB Type-A
HDMI 2.1
USB Type-A
headphone/microphone combo
|Battery
|43Wh
Fast charge
|55Wh
Fast charge
|55Wh
Fast charge
|Dimensions
|32.21 (W) x 21.08 (D) x 1.91 (H) cm (12.68 (W) x 8.30 (D) x 0.75 (H) in)
|35.74 (W) x 22.83 (D) x 1.83 (H) cm (14.07 (W) x 8.99 (D) x 0.72 (H) in)
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.3 lbs)
|Up to 1.8 kg (4.13 lbs)
|Up to 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs)
If you haven't heard of an IMAX Enhanced PC, don't worry. The HP Envy x360 (15.6") is the first PC to ever hold the certification. Somewhat similar to how Intel Evo works, IMAX Enhanced PCs have to meet a set of standards. Most notably, any IMAX Enhanced PC needs to be able to show content created for IMAX in a tall aspect ratio. Only a small group of titles support the format at launch, all of which are on Disney Plus. The IMAX Enhanced website breaks down the standard in more detail and lists all the titles that support it.
"IMAX Enhanced certified devices meet strict performance standards across viewing mode, resolution, color, brightness, contrast, and sonic fidelity," reads the site.
"Defined by a certification committee of IMAX, DTS and Hollywood’s leading technical specialists, IMAX Enhanced certified devices deliver IMAX signature picture and DTS immersive sound in the home."
HP improved the screen-to-body ratios of both Envy x360 laptops and upgraded their webcams as well. Those cameras include manual privacy shutters and automatic lock and wake features for security.
The Envy x360 14-inch is already available with a starting price of $850. The Envy x360 15.6-inch launches in April with a starting price of $950. Those looking for the Envy 17 will have to wait until May and pay at least $1,150.
