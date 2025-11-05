It's more bad news for Microsoft and Windows 11 — Apple's cheap MacBook actually sounds good

News
By published

Powered by an A18 Pro and featuring a 13-inch display housed in an all aluminum chassis, Apple's rumored cheap MacBook is going to shake up the midrange Windows PC market in a way it previously hasn't been before.

Apple Surface Hp Logo
Move over, Microsoft. A new midrange laptop champion is in town. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

A new report has provided more information about Apple's rumored upcoming cheap MacBook, and it's not looking good for Microsoft and cheap Windows PCs. According to Bloomberg, Apple is spinning up production on a MacBook that's expected to cost "well under $1,000" that will ship in the first half of 2026 and feature Apple Silicon, a 13-inch display, and a premium aluminum chassis.

Murmurs about a cheap MacBook hit the internet earlier this summer, and at the time I called it the nightmare scenario for Microsoft and the mid-range Windows PC market. Up until now, Windows OEMs have gotten away with building uninspired, minimum effort PCs for the $500-700 price category, resulting in usually cheap feeling or poorly performing devices.