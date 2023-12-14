Latest Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop is ready to tackle AI with its Intel Core Ultra processor

What you need to know

Today, Lenovo revealed its newest line of IdeaPad Pro 5i (Gen 9) laptops which feature AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors.

These laptops should accelerate AI processes surrounding photo and video editing as well as multitasking.

The IdeaPad Pro 5i (Gen 9) is available now and comes in either a 14-inch or 16-inch screen size with the option for an OLED display.

Today, Lenovo announced its new line of IdeaPad Pro 5i (Gen 9) laptops which feature the new Intel Core Ultra processors for better AI experiences on PC. According to Lenovo, These laptops specifically "provide faster AI-powered photo creation and editing, quicker video export, and speedier multitasking." As such, they're a great fit for both consumer and business needs.

IdeaPad Pro 5i (Gen 9): See at Lenovo Lenovo's latest IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 offers dedicated AI acceleration support for consumers thanks to the Intel Core Ultra processor it utilizes. As far as GPUs go, it can have up to an integrated Intel Arc or up to a discrete RTX 4050 L, which can push up to 115 TDP. It's currently available for purchase in either a 14-inch or 16-inch size with the option of an OLED panel with 120Hz.

IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 (Gen 9) Price: Starting at $1,149.99

CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9

GPU: Integrated: Up to Intel Arc | Discrete: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 L

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD

Display: 14-inch or 16-inch | 2K OLED or 2.5K IPS | 120Hz

Battery: 84WHr Polymer

Connectivity: WLAN Wi-Fi 6E, Up to Bluetooth 5.2

Webcam: IR FHD with privacy shutter

Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x SD card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (Gen 9) line is currently available in either a 14-inch or 16-inch size with various configurations to choose from. Both sizes can have either a 2K OLED display or a less expensive 2.5 IPS display. But regardless of what you choose, the panel will reach a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which is impressive.

As far as the processors go, the new IdeaPad Pro 5i can feature up to an Intel Core Ultra 9, which has integrated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) to accelerate AI workloads. Of course, AI tasks can also be handled well with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, and the latest IdeaPad Pro 5i can also have a discrete GPU up to the powerful RTX 4050 L GPU or as simple as an integrated GPU up to Intel Arc.

Otherwise, things are pretty standard with Lenovo's latest laptop line, featuring up to 32GB or RAM and up to 1TB SSD for your storage needs. With all of the useful ports provided, this laptop can easily work with various computer accessories or can be connected to one of the best monitors.

Windows Central's take

This year has been the year of AI growth, so it's not at all surprising to learn that big computer companies like Lenovo are utilizing the latest AI-capable processors and software in their latest laptops. Not only does this keep Lenovo relevant in a changing market, but it also provides convenience to businesses as well as consumers who use these Intel Core Ultra laptops.

But aside from the big new shift to NPU-utilizing CPUs, there isn't much of a change with the IdeaPad Pro 5i. So if you don't care for AI or don't foresee yourself needing to use it then this change over the previous Gen 8 IdeaPad Pro 5i's won't really be of importance to you.

Of course, this all means that the previous Gen 8 IdeaPad Pro 5i will be available at a much better price compared to this newest line, now or in the near future. If you're interested, check out the best deals below.