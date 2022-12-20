Lenovo IdeaPad Pro and IdeaPad Slim laptops get new CPUs from AMD and Intel

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced five new IdeaPad laptops ahead of CES 2023.

The new IdeaPad Pro and IdeaPad Slim laptops are available in either 14-inch or 16-inch models.

Both of the laptops have options with CPUs from Intel or AMD.

Lenovo has plenty of new devices on the way in 2023. The company just announced five new IdeaPad laptops, including options with the latest chips from Intel or AMD. The IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 are built for everyday productivity. They're available in 14-inch or 16-inch models with options for Intel Core or AMD Ryzen CPUs. The IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 are lightweight laptops that are also available in 14-inch or 16-inch variants. They also have AMD or Intel chips depending on the model you choose.

Lenovo has not shared full pricing details for its new IdeaPad laptops, though we know expected pricing for a few models. The IdeaPad 5i (16-inch) should start at $1,500 and be available from May 2023. The IdeaPad Slim 5i (16-inch) and IdeaPad Slim 5 (16-inch) are expected to start at $750 and $650, respectively. Both of those PCs are set to ship in May 2023 as well.

Both the IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro have a healthy spec bump compared to the previous generation. The new IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 have larger screens than their predecessors, alongside an internal refresh.

The specs of many of the models were shared for today's announcement, but we did not receive a full breakdown ahead of time. Below are the confirmed specs we had at the time of announcement. We'll update this table with more details as they become available.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec IdeaPad Pro 5i (16-inch) IdeaPad Slim 5i (16-inch) IdeaPad Slim 5 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Display 16-inch, 2.5K, 16:10, 350 nits, 120Hz, 100%sRGB 16-inch, 2.5K, 16:10, 350 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, touch 16-inch, 2.5K, 16:10, 350 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, touch Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 16-inch, FHD, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, touch (optional) 16-inch, FHD, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, touch (optional) CPU "Next-gen Intel Core i7" "Next-gen Intel Core i7" AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Row 4 - Cell 0 "Next-gen Intel Core i5" "Next-gen Intel Core i5" AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 AMD Ryzen 3 7330U GPU NVIDIA GeForce "Next-gen laptop GPU" Intel Integrated Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics Row 7 - Cell 0 Intel Integrated Graphics Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD Battery 75 Whr Up to 75.4 Whr Up to 75.4 Whr Camera FHD with IR FHD with IR FHD with IR Audio 2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos Row 13 - Cell 0 Dual microphone Dual microphone Dual microphone Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E Up to Wi-Fi 6E10 Up to Wi-Fi 6E Row 15 - Cell 0 Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Bluetooth 5 Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Thunderbolt 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C Row 17 - Cell 0 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Row 18 - Cell 0 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A HDMI 1.4b HDMI 1.4b Row 19 - Cell 0 HDMI 2.1 Mini SD Mini SD Row 20 - Cell 0 SD Audio Audio Row 21 - Cell 0 Audio Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Dimensions 14.01” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.70” (356 mm x 251 mm x as thin as 17.9 mm) 14.02” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.67” (356 mm x 251 mm x as thin as 16.9 mm) 14.02” x 9.88 x as thin as 0.67” (356 mm x 251 mm x as thin as 16.9 mm) Weight From 4.41 lbs (2 kg) From 3.94 lbs (1.79 kg) From 3.94 lbs (1.79 kg)

Image 1 of 4 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's new IdeaPad laptops are mostly internal refreshes to provide options with the latest chips and graphics from Intel and AMD.

The fifth and final laptop that Lenovo announced is the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook, which starts at $350 and is expected to launch in May 2023.