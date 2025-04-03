40% off Lenovo's most legendary business laptop? Don't let tariffs get in the way of a good time.

The X1 Carbon is a stellar business laptop, made better by a 40% discount.

Lenovo's ThinkPad brand is one of the most recognizable in the world, and the X1 Carbon is the flagship business laptop that's coveted by professionals everywhere.

The main barrier to entry, however, is the price. Lenovo doesn't give these laptops away, and prices often reach beyond $3,000 or $4,000 once you begin speccing up.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) is last year's model, but it's every bit as desirable as the Gen 13 hardware. Better yet, it's currently 40% off for a limited time during Lenovo's Spring Sale.

That cuts $1,395 off the total price, bringing it down to $2,093.40. That's still within the premium realm, but the laptop is well worth the money.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12)

Was: 3,489

Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, 60Hz, 400 nits, touch, low power. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro. GPU: Intel Graphics (integrated). RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x-6400MHz. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: Yes. Copilot+ PC: No.

Why is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon such a popular PC?

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) received a Windows Central Best Award thanks to a gorgeous design, class-leading keyboard, and great set of features. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

ThinkPad laptops have been around long enough that they're recognized just about anywhere you go. And whenever I talk about ThinkPad, I can't help but mention the X1 Carbon. Yes, it's that good.

While other great Windows laptops might offer better high-end performance, the X1 Carbon attempts to balance design and power with a heavier lean toward the former.

The Gen 12 model that's on sale right now was redesigned for Intel's Core Ultra chips, and it weighs just 2.42 pounds (1.09kg).

Putting that into perspective with a couple of other 14-inch laptops we've reviewed, the Dell XPS 14 (9440) weighs 1.18 pounds more, and the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 weighs 0.55 pounds more.

Windows Central laptop expert Zachary Boddy notes in their ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) review:

"I almost believed Lenovo had accidentally sent me a dud display unit because of the weight. Or, more accurately, the lack of it."

If you're a professional who's often on the move, this laptop will make a superb traveling companion.

Despite the low weight and airy feel, MIL-STD 810H durability certification is in place to ensure it won't fall apart anytime soon. That's the norm for ThinkPads.

You won't likely need to carry a dongle or dock, either, with dual full-size USB-A, dual Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1.

A generous selection of ports means you're less likely to be forced to carry around a dongle or dock. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

As someone who types all day, I know the importance of a good keyboard. Lenovo's ThinkPad keys are arguably the best on the market, and the X1 Carbon is no exception.

The 1080p webcam comes with an IR sensor for Windows Hello, plus there's a fingerprint reader for further security. A privacy shutter on the webcam is included.

This discounted model includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU designed specifically for enterprise and business use, and it's backed up with 32GB of LPDDR5x-6400MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It's a stacked config.

Battery life didn't impress Boddy during the testing process — they got about 7 hours of runtime from a charge — but that was in part due to the review unit's 2.8K OLED display.

The model I'm highlighting here instead has an FHD+ IPS display with touch functionality, 400 nits brightness, and low power designation. Together, these specs should help boost battery life significantly.

And do you really need OLED in a business laptop? It's a nice addition, but for the general professional, a low-power display that boosts battery life is much more important.

I don't know how long this 40% discount will last, so be sure to check it out if you're in search of a new business laptop.