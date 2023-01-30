LG gram 17 with RTX 3050 and anti-reflective display launches this week — here's when you can buy it

What you need to know

LG just announced the pricing and availability of its latest 17-inch LG gram.

The new 17-inch LG gram features an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU and a 13th Gen Intel CPU.

Pricing for the largest version of the LG gram starts at $2,000 for the model with an Intel Core i7, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Both models of the 17-inch LG gram will be available starting Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The new 17-inch LG gram officially launches this Wednesday, February 1, 2023, with a starting price of $2,000. LG will sell two models of the laptop, both of which feature an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. Those graphics are one of the key differentiators between this year's 17-inch LG gram and its predecessors.

The LG gram lineup has been around for several years, and the largest version sits atop our list of the best 17-inch laptops. But this year's models are more than just a spec bump on the CPU side of things. In addition to running on the latest 13th Gen Intel laptop chip, the new gram 17 features an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. That should deliver much more power than the previous generations, which were essentially scaled-up Ultrabooks.

The LG gram 17 also addresses one of the few complaints that have persisted across several generations. The new models have an anti-reflective screen rather than a glossy one. Their screens also support variable refresh rate, another first for the lineup.

The $2,000 gram 17 has 1TB or storage and 16GB or RAM while the $2,300 version has 2TB of storage and 32GB of RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category LG gram 17 OS Windows 11 Home Display 17-inch, 2560 x 1600, IPS, anti-glare, VRR Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 Connectivity Intel Wireless-AX211

Bluetooth 5.1 Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB SSD Audio 2x 3.0W Battery 90 Wh Ports 2x USB 4 Gen 3 Type C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A)

HDMI

microSD Dimensions 14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches (37.9 x 25.9 x 1.8 cm) Weight 3.2lbs (1.36 kg)

The updated specs and the addition of the RTX 3050 GPU make the LG gram 17 an attractive option for those who need a more powerful portable PC. While previous models may have struggled with heavy-duty creative work, the new gram 17 should be able to handle more demanding workloads.

The laptops that go on sale this Wednesday are the traditional LG gram devices, not the LG gram style that features an invisible touchpad.