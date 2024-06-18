Maingear reveals its new ML-16 gaming laptop for 2024, along with an enticing Launch Edition bonus for early buyers

What you need to know

Maingear revealed its refreshed ML-16 gaming laptop for 2024.

The Maingear ML-16 (Mk.2) has a new design and updated performance hardware following a collaboration with Clevo.

The ML-16 features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 40-series Laptop GPUs, and a 16-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

The first 50 ML-16 laptops sold come with a launch edition waterproof hard case, custom laptop lid design, and exclusive wallpaper.

Maingear is mostly known for its enthusiast-level custom desktop gaming PCs, but it also has a lineup of quality gaming laptops for those who want to keep things portable. Today, Maingear revealed its ML-16 models for 2024 with a new design and updated performance hardware, including Intel Core Ultra processors (CPU) and NVIDIA RTX 40-series mobile graphics cards (GPU).

The ML-16 series has been on the market for a while — the most recent PCs before today's refresh had 13th Gen Intel Core HX-series chips — but Maingear went all-out in a new collaboration with Clevo, a Taiwanese laptop manufacturer.

The new ML-16 models are listed on Maingear's website starting at about $1,869 for a custom model. There are also pre-configured models starting at $1,999 and climbing to $2,299. Maingear has some nifty perks available for the first 50 buyers of the new ML-16, which I'll get into below.

Maingear ML-16 (2024) | From $1,869 at Maingear Maingear's refreshed ML-16 for 2024 brings a new design, new performance hardware, and the same stellar support and attention to detail. 50 Launch Edition packages are available, but don't expect them to last long.

The new ML-16 (Mk.2) gets a boost in almost every way

Image 1 of 3 Maingear ML-16 (2024) front edge (Image credit: Maingear) Maingear ML-16 (2024) port layout (Image credit: Maingear) Maingear ML-16 (2024) rear ports and exhaust (Image credit: Maingear)

Maingear's ML-16 gaming laptops for 2024 do not look much like the last-gen models, and that's mainly thanks to a new collaboration with Clevo.

Maingear's CEO Wallace Santos said, "Working with Clevo, we've boosted performance, reliability, portability, and overall value, without compromising in any category. The ML-16 is perfect for gamers and creators, and serves as a reflection of MAINGEAR’s commitment to delivering the industry’s best PC gaming experience."

Maingear ML-16 (2024) CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 Mobile

RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5-4800MHz

SSD: Up to 8TB (2x4TB) M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), 16:10, 240Hz, NVIDIA DDS

Webcam: HD + IR

Ports: Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 80Wh

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

OS: Windows 11 Pro

Price: From $1,869

The ML-16 for 2024 looks a lot more streamlined, with a slightly less aggressive wedge shape that should fit better in more professional environments. It has an aluminum exterior, and the venting orientation has been updated; there's a large intake on the bottom, and the exhaust is contained to the rear edge to keep it from blowing on your hands.

The back edge of the laptop also has an RJ45 Ethernet port and HDMI out, keeping the more permanent cables out of your way when you're at a desk. The left side of the laptop offers standard USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), and a barrel charging port, while the right side has another USB-A, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader for easy use of removable storage. A Kensington lock slot and HD webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello are also present.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opening the lid, you're greeted by an RGB keyboard with a number pad and a Copilot button. Yes, this is considered an AI PC thanks to the Core Ultra CPU, but it does not make the cut for Copilot+ AI features.

Speaking of performance hardware, the new ML-16 now has Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H CPU running at 28W, as well as either a NVIDIA RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Models start with 32GB of T-Force DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD from either T-Force Cardea or WD_Black; you can configure up to 64GB of RAM and up to two 4TB SSDs from the factory, but know that both are upgradeable. My recommendation is to save money at checkout and do a DIY upgrade when possible.

And finally, the display remains at 16 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It has a crisp 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution and blazing 240Hz refresh rate, more than fast enough to keep up with the available performance hardware. An NVIDIA Dynamic Display Switch maximizes battery life by settling back on Intel Arc graphics whenever possible.

All of Maingear's laptops come with a one-year warranty and lifetime support that remains in-house at Maingear with no outsourcing.

Don't miss the exclusive launch edition bonus

Maingear's Launch Edition design and hard case for the ML-16 (2024) (Image credit: Maingear)

To celebrate the launch of the new ML-16 for 2024, Maingear is giving away a waterproof (IP67-rated) lockable hard case, a custom lid design, and an exclusive wallpaper. The case has a custom foam insert that perfectly fits the laptop, charger, and your gaming mouse. This offer is only available to the first 50 buyers of the new ML-16, so I'd recommend not waiting too long if you're interested in a new gaming PC.

As with a bunch of its desktop gaming PCs, Maingear is happy to customize the lid with any graphic you send in. That works for individual buyers, but Maingear can also do bulk corporate branding for larger buys. Maingear also says it will soon have a bunch of its own custom lid designs available for the ML-16.

We've reviewed several of Maingear's custom desktop gaming PCs here at Windows Central, and we've always come away impressed. If it can put together laptops to the same standard as its desktops, they should prove to be popular PCs for anyone who has a larger budget.