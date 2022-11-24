My perfectly rated 2.2lb HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop is a freaking steal at $479

If you're looking for the best Black Friday deal on a laptop this HP Pavilion Aero 13 is the winner espeically for it's sub-$500 price.

Late last year, I reviewed the HP Pavilion Aero featuring AMD processors and gave it a perfect score, which is super rare. The reasons are obvious: It weighs less than 2.2 lbs (0.9kg), has excellent performance, has a non-cheap design that looks great, and it has an exceptionally good keyboard, touchpad, and display.

HP is running a fire sale on this one and instead of it being $800 it can be yours for $479.99, a savings of $320.

As someone who mostly spends their time reviewing high-end laptops that can run north of $2,000, the HP Pavilion Aero was the first “budget” laptop that I could easily use as my daily driver with no regrets.

Its chassis is all-metal instead of cheap plastic and the cutouts for the speakers and vents are tiny, drilled holes that look awesome.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop $800 $479.99 at HP.com If you only have $500 to spend on a laptop this year this is the only one you should consider. It weighs just 2.2lbs, has a 16:10 display, is powered by AMD Ryzen, and it looks great.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category HP Pavilion Aero 13 Operating system Windows 10 Home (Windows 11-ready) Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Graphics AMD Radeon graphics Display 13.3-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

1920x1200 (WUXGA)

2560x1600 (WQXGA) Ports 2x Type-A

1x Type-C (PD)

HDMI

Headphone/mic Camera 720p front-facing, dual mics Audio 2x Bang & Olufsen (bottom) Battery Up to 10.5 hours Wireless Wi-Fi 6 (1x2) and Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 2.2 pounds (0.9kg) Color Pale rose gold

Warm gold

Ceramic white

Natural silver Price From $749

The 13.3-inch 16:10 display has a 90% screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB color gamut. You rarely find such features in a laptop that costs <$800!

Ports are modern with two Type-A, one Type-C with power delivery (PD), HDMI output, and a standard headphone/mic jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and very up-to-date Bluetooth 5.2.

The model HP has on sale today features Windows 11 Home, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 256GB SSD for storage, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (4.3GHz with 6 cores and 12 threads).

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the perfect laptop for students, people who spend a lot of time on the web, movie watchers, those who work in Microsoft Office, or even some light gaming (especially Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Heck, it even gets good battery life clocking in over 10 hours in our synthetic battery test and around 8 hours in my real-world usage.

Look, I’ve used this laptop and it’s fantastic. To pay less than $500 for it is absurd as you are getting a great-looking, all-metal laptop that weighs a featherlight 2.2 lbs with an edge-to-edge keyboard. If you’re on a budget (and who isn’t these days) and you are looking for the perfect productivity laptop that ticks all the core boxes, the HP Pavilion Aero (13z-be100) is a hard and easy recommendation.

Go get it!