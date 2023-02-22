New Razer Blade 15 launches featuring 13th Gen Intel CPU and NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics
Razer's new Blade 15 packs a ton of power into a compact body.
What you need to know
- Razer just launched its Blade 15 model for 2023.
- The laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics.
- The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,500 and is available starting today.
Razer has a new thin-and-powerful laptop on the market. The company just launched the 2023 model of its Razer Blade 15. The PC features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13800H CPU paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics. Those looking for the most powerful model available can order the Blade 15 with up to an RTX 4070. The Razer Blade 15 can be purchased today with a starting price of $2,500.
Despite its powerful internals, the Razer Blade 15 comes in at under 4.5 lbs. It features a 16:9 QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. That screen has a response time of 2.5ms and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It's also NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready.
We'll have to see the Razer Blade 15 in real-world tests to fully judge it, but based on its spec sheet, it should make our list of the best Windows laptops.
The storage and memory of the Blade 15 are upgradeable. It's possible to swap the storage of the laptop to up to 4TB and the RAM up to 64GB.
|Marketing Name
|Razer Blade 15QHD 240Hz (G-Sync) - RTX 4060 Model
|Razer Blade 15QHD 240Hz (G-Sync) - RTX 4070 Model
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home - 64-Bit
|Windows 11 Home - 64-Bit
|Processor
|2.5GHz 14-core Intel i7-13800H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.2GHz, with 24MB of Cache
|2.5GHz 14-core Intel i7-13800H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.2GHz, with 24MB of Cache
|Cores / Threads
|20 Cores / 28 Threads
|20 Cores / 28 Threads
|Frequency
|2.5 GHz / 5.2 GHz (Base / Max Turbo)
|2.5 GHz / 5.2 GHz (Base / Max Turbo)
|Wireless
|Killer® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/az)
|Killer® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/az)
|Cache
|24MB
|24MB
|Graphics
|NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)
|NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)
|Graphics Other
|GPU Boost - Yes
Battery Boost - Yes
Whisper Mode - Yes
Advanced Optimus - Yes
|GPU Boost - Yes
Battery Boost - Yes
Whisper Mode - Yes
Advanced Optimus - Yes
|Display Full
|15.6" QHD 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, G-Sync, 2.5ms, individually factory calibrated
|15.6" QHD 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, G-Sync, 2.5ms, individually factory calibrated
|System Memory
|16GB DDR5 5200MHz dual-channel memory (slotted)
|16GB DDR5 5200MHz dual-channel memory (slotted)
|Storage
|1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 (2 NVMe 1-sided drive)
|1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 (2 NVMe 1-sided drive)
|Thunderbolt
|2 x Thunderbolt 4™ (USB 3.2 Gen 2) Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4 with Nvidia GPU output
Charging supported with 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0, up to 100W
|2 x Thunderbolt 4™ (USB 3.2 Gen 2) Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4 with Nvidia GPU output
Charging supported with 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0, up to 100W
|USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
|3
|3
|HDMI 2.1 output
|Yes
|Yes
|UHS-II SD Card Reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio Jack
|3.5mm Combo-Jack
|3.5mm Combo-Jack
|Speakers
|Stereo 2.0 | 2 Speakers
|Stereo 2.0 | 2 Speakers
|Audio
|THX Spatial Audio
|THX Spatial Audio
|Keyboard
|Anti-Ghosting
|Anti-Ghosting
|Keyboard Backlight
|Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma™
|Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma™
|Touchpad
|Precision - PTP
|Precision - PTP
|Microphone
|2-mic array
|2-mic array
|Windows Hello
|Yes - IR Camera
|Yes - IR Camera
|Windows Cortana
|Yes
|Yes
|Webcam
|Windows® Hello built-in IR FHD
|Windows® Hello built-in IR FHD
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Security
|Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock support
|Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock support
|Battery (WH)
|80Whr
|80Whr
|Battery (mAH)
|5209 mAh
|5209 mAh
|Battery Weight
|352g
|352g
|Battery Cells
|4 cells
|4 cells
|Power Adaptor
|230W
|Dimensions (Approx.)
|Height: 0.67” / 16.99 mm
Width: 13.98” / 355 mm
Depth: 9.25” / 235 mm
|Height: 0.67” / 16.99 mm
Width: 13.98” / 355 mm
Depth: 9.25” / 235 mm
|Material
|T6 CNC Aluminum, Anodized
|T6 CNC Aluminum, Anodized
|Color
|Black with illuminated Razer Logo
|Black with illuminated Razer Logo
|Weight (Approx.)
|4.40lbs / 2.01Kg
|4.40lbs / 2.01Kg
Enhanced vapor chamber cooling and the laptop's exhaust fins should help prevent overheating when running the best PC games or other demanding applications.
The new Blade 15 has an 80Wh battery and Razer states that the laptop should get up to six hours of battery life. Of course, that figure will depend greatly depending what games or apps the PC is running.
If you're looking for a laptop with a larger display, Razer launched its Blade 16 and Blade 18 earlier this month. Both of those PCs also feature NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPU and high-end specs.
Razer Blade 15 | From $2,500 (opens in new tab)
This powerful laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics. It features a 15-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz as well.
