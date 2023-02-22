New Razer Blade 15 launches featuring 13th Gen Intel CPU and NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics

What you need to know

Razer just launched its Blade 15 model for 2023.

The laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics.

The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,500 and is available starting today.

Razer has a new thin-and-powerful laptop on the market. The company just launched the 2023 model of its Razer Blade 15. The PC features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13800H CPU paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics. Those looking for the most powerful model available can order the Blade 15 with up to an RTX 4070. The Razer Blade 15 can be purchased today with a starting price of $2,500.

Despite its powerful internals, the Razer Blade 15 comes in at under 4.5 lbs. It features a 16:9 QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. That screen has a response time of 2.5ms and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It's also NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready.

We'll have to see the Razer Blade 15 in real-world tests to fully judge it, but based on its spec sheet, it should make our list of the best Windows laptops.

The storage and memory of the Blade 15 are upgradeable. It's possible to swap the storage of the laptop to up to 4TB and the RAM up to 64GB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Marketing Name Razer Blade 15QHD 240Hz (G-Sync) - RTX 4060 Model Razer Blade 15QHD 240Hz (G-Sync) - RTX 4070 Model Operating System Windows 11 Home - 64-Bit Windows 11 Home - 64-Bit Processor 2.5GHz 14-core Intel i7-13800H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.2GHz, with 24MB of Cache 2.5GHz 14-core Intel i7-13800H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.2GHz, with 24MB of Cache Cores / Threads 20 Cores / 28 Threads 20 Cores / 28 Threads Frequency 2.5 GHz / 5.2 GHz (Base / Max Turbo) 2.5 GHz / 5.2 GHz (Base / Max Turbo) Wireless Killer® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/az) Killer® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/az) Cache 24MB 24MB Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) Graphics Other GPU Boost - Yes

Battery Boost - Yes

Whisper Mode - Yes

Advanced Optimus - Yes GPU Boost - Yes

Battery Boost - Yes

Whisper Mode - Yes

Advanced Optimus - Yes Display Full 15.6" QHD 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, G-Sync, 2.5ms, individually factory calibrated 15.6" QHD 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, G-Sync, 2.5ms, individually factory calibrated System Memory 16GB DDR5 5200MHz dual-channel memory (slotted) 16GB DDR5 5200MHz dual-channel memory (slotted) Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 (2 NVMe 1-sided drive) 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 (2 NVMe 1-sided drive) Thunderbolt 2 x Thunderbolt 4™ (USB 3.2 Gen 2) Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4 with Nvidia GPU output

Charging supported with 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0, up to 100W 2 x Thunderbolt 4™ (USB 3.2 Gen 2) Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4 with Nvidia GPU output

Charging supported with 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0, up to 100W USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 3 3 HDMI 2.1 output Yes Yes UHS-II SD Card Reader Yes Yes Audio Jack 3.5mm Combo-Jack 3.5mm Combo-Jack Speakers Stereo 2.0 | 2 Speakers Stereo 2.0 | 2 Speakers Audio THX Spatial Audio THX Spatial Audio Keyboard Anti-Ghosting Anti-Ghosting Keyboard Backlight Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma™ Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma™ Touchpad Precision - PTP Precision - PTP Microphone 2-mic array 2-mic array Windows Hello Yes - IR Camera Yes - IR Camera Windows Cortana Yes Yes Webcam Windows® Hello built-in IR FHD Windows® Hello built-in IR FHD Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Security Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock support Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock support Battery (WH) 80Whr 80Whr Battery (mAH) 5209 mAh 5209 mAh Battery Weight 352g 352g Battery Cells 4 cells 4 cells Power Adaptor 230W Dimensions (Approx.) Height: 0.67” / 16.99 mm

Width: 13.98” / 355 mm

Depth: 9.25” / 235 mm Height: 0.67” / 16.99 mm

Width: 13.98” / 355 mm

Depth: 9.25” / 235 mm Material T6 CNC Aluminum, Anodized T6 CNC Aluminum, Anodized Color Black with illuminated Razer Logo Black with illuminated Razer Logo Weight (Approx.) 4.40lbs / 2.01Kg 4.40lbs / 2.01Kg

Enhanced vapor chamber cooling and the laptop's exhaust fins should help prevent overheating when running the best PC games or other demanding applications.

The new Blade 15 has an 80Wh battery and Razer states that the laptop should get up to six hours of battery life. Of course, that figure will depend greatly depending what games or apps the PC is running.

If you're looking for a laptop with a larger display, Razer launched its Blade 16 and Blade 18 earlier this month. Both of those PCs also feature NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPU and high-end specs.