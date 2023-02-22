New Razer Blade 15 launches featuring 13th Gen Intel CPU and NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics

Razer's new Blade 15 packs a ton of power into a compact body.

Razer Blade 15 2023 model renders
(Image credit: Razer)

What you need to know

  • Razer just launched its Blade 15 model for 2023.
  • The laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics.
  • The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,500 and is available starting today.

Razer has a new thin-and-powerful laptop on the market. The company just launched the 2023 model of its Razer Blade 15. The PC features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13800H CPU paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics. Those looking for the most powerful model available can order the Blade 15 with up to an RTX 4070. The Razer Blade 15 can be purchased today with a starting price of $2,500.

Despite its powerful internals, the Razer Blade 15 comes in at under 4.5 lbs. It features a 16:9 QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. That screen has a response time of 2.5ms and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It's also NVIDIA G-SYNC Ready.

We'll have to see the Razer Blade 15 in real-world tests to fully judge it, but based on its spec sheet, it should make our list of the best Windows laptops.

The storage and memory of the Blade 15 are upgradeable. It's possible to swap the storage of the laptop to up to 4TB and the RAM up to 64GB.

Marketing NameRazer Blade 15QHD 240Hz (G-Sync) - RTX 4060 ModelRazer Blade 15QHD 240Hz (G-Sync) - RTX 4070 Model
Operating SystemWindows 11 Home - 64-BitWindows 11 Home - 64-Bit
Processor2.5GHz 14-core Intel i7-13800H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.2GHz, with 24MB of Cache2.5GHz 14-core Intel i7-13800H processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.2GHz, with 24MB of Cache
Cores / Threads20 Cores / 28 Threads20 Cores / 28 Threads
Frequency2.5 GHz / 5.2 GHz (Base / Max Turbo)2.5 GHz / 5.2 GHz (Base / Max Turbo)
WirelessKiller® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/az)Killer® Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/az)
Cache24MB24MB
GraphicsNVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)
Graphics OtherGPU Boost - Yes
Battery Boost - Yes
Whisper Mode - Yes
Advanced Optimus - Yes		GPU Boost - Yes
Battery Boost - Yes
Whisper Mode - Yes
Advanced Optimus - Yes
Display Full15.6" QHD 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, G-Sync, 2.5ms, individually factory calibrated15.6" QHD 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3, G-Sync, 2.5ms, individually factory calibrated
System Memory16GB DDR5 5200MHz dual-channel memory (slotted)16GB DDR5 5200MHz dual-channel memory (slotted)
Storage1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 (2 NVMe 1-sided drive)1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 (2 NVMe 1-sided drive)
Thunderbolt2 x Thunderbolt 4™ (USB 3.2 Gen 2) Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4 with Nvidia GPU output
Charging supported with 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0, up to 100W		2 x Thunderbolt 4™ (USB 3.2 Gen 2) Type-C with Power Delivery and Display Port 1.4 with Nvidia GPU output
Charging supported with 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0, up to 100W
USB-A 3.2 Gen 233
HDMI 2.1 outputYesYes
UHS-II SD Card ReaderYesYes
Audio Jack3.5mm Combo-Jack3.5mm Combo-Jack
SpeakersStereo 2.0 | 2 SpeakersStereo 2.0 | 2 Speakers
AudioTHX Spatial AudioTHX Spatial Audio
KeyboardAnti-GhostingAnti-Ghosting
Keyboard BacklightPer-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma™Per-Key Backlighting, powered by Razer Chroma™
TouchpadPrecision - PTPPrecision - PTP
Microphone2-mic array2-mic array
Windows HelloYes - IR CameraYes - IR Camera
Windows CortanaYesYes
WebcamWindows® Hello built-in IR FHDWindows® Hello built-in IR FHD
Bluetooth5.25.2
SecurityIntel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock supportIntel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock support
Battery (WH)80Whr80Whr
Battery (mAH)5209 mAh5209 mAh
Battery Weight352g352g
Battery Cells4 cells4 cells
Power Adaptor230W
Dimensions (Approx.)Height: 0.67” / 16.99 mm
Width: 13.98” / 355 mm
Depth: 9.25” / 235 mm 		Height: 0.67” / 16.99 mm
Width: 13.98” / 355 mm
Depth: 9.25” / 235 mm
MaterialT6 CNC Aluminum, Anodized T6 CNC Aluminum, Anodized
ColorBlack with illuminated Razer LogoBlack with illuminated Razer Logo
Weight (Approx.)4.40lbs / 2.01Kg4.40lbs / 2.01Kg
Enhanced vapor chamber cooling and the laptop's exhaust fins should help prevent overheating when running the best PC games or other demanding applications.

The new Blade 15 has an 80Wh battery and Razer states that the laptop should get up to six hours of battery life. Of course, that figure will depend greatly depending what games or apps the PC is running.

If you're looking for a laptop with a larger display, Razer launched its Blade 16 and Blade 18 earlier this month. Both of those PCs also feature NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPU and high-end specs.

